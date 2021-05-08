Monocule Releases “Monocule Volume 2” EP

Nicky Romero, as Monocule, has released the full version of his anticipated “Monocule Volume 2” EP. It features two brand new tracks that represent his Monocule moniker’s signature dark sound masterfully, after teasing the world with “You Don’t Know” back in March. Following the groovy opening “Find You,” a progressive gem with dreamy vocals and undulating melodies, he switches gears with “Silence“.

On this, Monocule teamed up with Protocol‘s veteran DØBER and UK-based singer/songwriter Bertie Scott. Accordingly, it employs soulful, haunting vocals and melodic yet dark soundscapes. Also, closing out the “Monocule Volume 2” EP is the moody, “You Don’t Know“. It’s a number that continues the dark mystique of the EP, conjuring images of late-night drives and after-hour vibes. Fans of Deep House and Progressive House will find this a quintessential release of 2021 and be enticed by its atmospheric aura.

The world heard for the first time from Monocule in 2020 with the release of “Monocule Volume 1“. It signaled the debut of Nicky’s underground project and featured Tim van Werd and Mosimann. Additionally, Nicky Romero has progressed from a musical prodigy to one of the most prolific and shining names in dance music. He is not only a talented DJ and producer, but also hosts the popular weekly radio show, Protocol Radio. Quite impressively, it has amassed over 40 million listeners per episode with over 100 FM stations airing it. Additionally, fans and listeners can follow Nicky Romero as Monocule on Instagram and Spotify. Monocule’s “Monocule Volume 2” EP is out now on Protocol.