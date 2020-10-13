Music Tectonics 2020 Conference Assembles Speakers

The digital 2020 Music Tectonics Conference announces its diverse speaker lineup. It will include presenters from Warner Music Group, TikTok, Roblox, and more.

The Chief Innovation Officer at Warner Music Group, Scott Cohen, and the music industry researcher and writer of Water and Music, Cherie Hu, are headlining the conference.

Music Tectonics Conference tech and music all-star speaker lineup

As previously noted, speakers Scott Cohen and Cherie Hu are slated to headline the event. In addition, presenters from Warner Music Group, TikTok, Roblox, Beat Saber, Triller, BMG, Sonos, plus more will be in attendance. The Music Tectonics Conference brings together music industry professionals for an entire weekend. Innovators, investors, and music experts will share their acumen and discuss trends within the industry.

Online Music Tectonics conference

After its initial launch in 2019, the conference is migrating to an online format this year to account for safety in regards to COVID-19. The event will take place on the weekend of October 27-28, 2020. The Music Tectonics Conference’s “supernova” partners sponsoring the event include AdRev, Linkfire, Stageit, and Super Hi-Fi. Furthermore, its “star” partners include partners 2112 / Center for Creative Entrepreneurship, Art + Logic, LyricFind, Prism.fm, Qobuz, and Tradable Bits. Lastly, Rock Paper Scissors, a public relations firm that specializes in music and tech, organizes the event.

Music Tectonics director Dmitri Vietze explains event

“I’m excited to bring together this group of smart, thoughtful people from all corners of tech and music to map out where we are and where innovation is taking us next. The best conversations happen when you get people in a room together who might not normally talk. The rooms may be virtual this year at our online conference, but the conversations will be real and riveting.” Music Tectonics director Dmitri Vietze

Speaker Highlights

TikTok’s Corey Sheridan will be on the panel discussing Music in a Borderless World. The panel will explore organic user-generated content, harnessing insights for marketing and A&R, and opportunities for artists on TikTok.

CEO of Triller, Mike Lu, and CEO of Pex, Rasty Turek, will discuss Triller’s major success in Social Video Explosion: A Case Study from Right Now.

With the live music industry having been affected by the changes brought about by COVID-19, Stephen White, CEO of StageIt, will explore The Livestreaming Era: A Sneaker Hit of the Pandemic. Meanwhile, Juan Torres from Prism and Dayna Frank, board president of the National Independent Venue Association will venture the topic of New Concert Models. National Independent Venue Association is the leader in the #SaveOurStages movement to aid live venues during this time period.

Immersive experiences at the conference

Music as a whole is not simply an auditory experience. As a result, Jon Vlassopulos of Roblox and Antonio Di Puorto of Genesis will discuss an audience of gamers engaging with music in a panel titled Gaming is Another Musical World. Additionally, Jaroslav Beck of the VR music game Beat Saber and Tom Impallomeni, CEO of Tribe XR, will join Marlon Fuentes, founder of Fuentes Creativas to explore Mixed Reality & Music.

Lastly, The Future of Listening Experiences is joined by Ryan Taylor of Sonos and Zack Zalon of Super Hi-Fi, where the two will engage in how different mediums can establish a greater avenue for musical entertainment.

Music-tech innovators

As previously noted, Scott Cohen of WMG, BMG’s Louis Pratt, and Ninja Tune’s Marie Clausen discuss the Value of Music, sharing sync tech innovations, marketing, and new music-making and listening modes.

The Music Tech Investor Panel from last year’s conference will see a new list of speakers, including Panache Ventures’s David Dufresne and LeanSquare’s Xavier Peters. Furthermore, attendees can participate in a pitch session titled Swim with the Narwhals, a more branded version of a shark tank.

Participants receiving feedback

Participants of the pitch session will receive feedback from a panel of industry experts, including N.W.A. founding member Arabian Prince, along with Union Square Ventures’s David Gabeau, a tech investor and innovator. Winners will be selected by a popular poll and will receive the opportunity to promote their startup on Music Tectonics’s podcast along with a press release written by the aforementioned Rock Paper Scissors, Inc.

How to enter the conference

Purchase tickets to the Music Tectonics 2020 conference on the website. General admission tickets start at $59 and VIP tickets are $300. Additionally, the website hosts more information about the panels and upcoming speakers.