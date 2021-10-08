My Best Electronic Dance Music

So, who will be the next best DJ? Well, there are many names to throw around in relation to the best DJ for the coming music year. We’ve got a few names that may not necessarily be at the top of your list, but they are certainly worth a listen to. These names include Porter Robinson, Kaskade, Jauz, Cut Chemist, Samen Lo and many others.

Some people may disagree with my choice of the best DJ for the coming music year. They say that it’s going to be Kanye West or Justin Timberlake. However, one has to ask who is going to be the best DJ for the forthcoming party season. The answer to that question might surprise some people.

First and foremost, it has to be DJs that know what they are doing. No one wants a DJ that doesn’t have a clue about what music to play or who doesn’t have any clue what music is suitable for what kind of crowd. No one wants a DJ that isn’t focused on the crowd and who isn’t willing to put any effort into the music that he or she plays. No one wants a DJ that only knows what he or she likes and isn’t willing to do anything else. DJs should always be willing to learn new songs or mix up old songs that are getting old.

I am certainly not saying that everyone will become the best DJ for the coming party seasons. In fact, most people will end up doing something very average. However, there are going to be some performers that will blow the doors off the party. Just look at some of the best DJs in the world and you’ll get a pretty good idea of what the best electronic dance music will be for the year.

One performer that impressed me over the past few years is Paul Van Dyke. I had been looking for a new artist to support for a while and I was really excited when I found out that this Dutch DJ was coming to my club in New York. I’ve listened to his music from his first album “Wake Your Body” and to his newer stuff. He has some incredible tracks and he always seems to have a fresh angle on some of the older tracks. He will definitely be the best dance music DJ for the best electronic dance music.

Coming in at a close second is Avicii. This Canadian emcee just keeps it cool. He has a new album called “Wake Me Up” that has me very pumped. His music is impressive and he sings well too. His popularity has made him the best DJ in my book.

Another man that impressed me was Sam Jackson. He comes from the rap side but now he is mainly a DJ and he was the best DJ at our party. He played some of my favorite records and brought some of my favorite songs.

These are the four guys that I believed were the best DJs at the party. They were like the four horsemen of the best electronic dance music. They were there, they played great music and they made a good impression on my guests. If you want to be involved in the best electronic dance music then these are the guys to get in touch with. If you want to be in my next party then let them know how much you love them.

