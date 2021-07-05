Naiz:On Air Brings You Fresh House Anthems

Bringing dancefloor-ready mixes of the freshest House anthems in the absence of raves, this latest month of Naiz:On Air offers a delectable range of the hottest Tech House in the industry straight from Naizon. Naizon is constantly raising the bar for lovers of House music across the globe as his shows which are featured on a growing list of global radio stations that syndicate the show each and every week emanate an exciting unmatched energy that he brings into each weekly set. With the show rapidly maturing into a popular power hour of the best the scene has to offer, the latest shows in April are an exciting culmination of big beats, remixes and an eclectic mix of tracks from the past and modern day.

This month on Naiz:On Air, you can expect to hear featured music from the likes of Loletta Holloway, Piero Scratch and David Jager with exciting featured guests throughout the entire month like Juliet Sikora, Marco Anzalone and DJs From Mars. Stay locked on to Naiz:On AIR as he mixes his way through a dancefloor-bound blend of the finest House music around. Stay tuned for a global syndication and an army of heavyweight guests on Naiz:ON AIR – a station to call home for everything Tech House and beyond.

Throughout his time as a Producer, Naizon has developed a keen sense for the sorts of grooves we want to be hearing on the dancefloor, with an exceptional knowledge of dance music ranging from those obscure underground vibes you won’t find anywhere else to those crowd pleasers nobody can resist the urge to move to.

Naizon’s online show brings the party to you so you don’t miss out, with varying gifted DJ’s and Producers each week to keep the talent pool fresh.

Tune into the latest Naiz:On AIR here:

https://www.mixcloud.com/Naizon/naiz0n-air-045-with-naizon-juliet-sikora/

Check out Naiz:On Air:

https://www.mixcloud.com/Naizon/

Naizon Online

http://www.soundcloud.com/naizon

www.twitter.com/naizondj

www.instagram.com/naizondj