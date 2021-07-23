EDM NEWS

NATHASSIA Demonstrates Talents on “Goddess Is A DJ”

Photo of Preferred Content Provider Preferred Content Provider Send an email 7 hours ago
Less than a minute

It’s that time again when NATHASSIA brings us a brand-new edition of her monthly ‘Goddess Is A DJ’ radio show. NATHASSIA has a serious dedication to music and puts her heart and soul into putting together the very best catalogue of creative talents as she aims to remain ahead of the curve with weekly radio shows that highlight the latest EDM anthems in the scene. This month’s shows are full to the brim with EDM bangers that have either dominated the charts or are diamonds waiting to be uncovered, each week offers the perfect mix to get you in the party mood or out of bed ready for another workday. 

As we near the 24th episode of her ‘Goddess Is A DJ’ radio show, you can be treated to her handpicked favourites from artists like au5 & Runn, Tigerlily, Don Diablo, Deadmau5 and many more. You can tune in every week including her latest performances in June as NATHASSIA spins the finest in mainstage EDM & Future House with a sprinkling of her own club hits with sounds capable of filling the dancefloor in seconds. With her latest radio show appearances, this is the perfect opportunity to check in with NATHASSIA and listen to her handpicked favourites. 

NATHASSIA is currently working on lots of exciting projects at the moment, including a discography of seriously impressive hits like ‘Light Of The World’, ‘In My Head’ and ‘Change The World’ that push her worldly talents to the forefront. . Be sure to keep up to date with NATHASSIA over the coming months. 

Listen to the latest show here:  
https://www.mixcloud.com/goddessisadj/goddess-is-a-dj-024-by-nathassia/ 

Check out all episodes here: 
https://www.mixcloud.com/NATHASSIA/ 

NATHASSIA Online: 
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Soundcloud | NATHASSIA online 

Tags
Show More
Photo of Preferred Content Provider

Preferred Content Provider

Related Articles

Photo of Jacob Colon Has Another Great Month of Made To Move Radio

Jacob Colon Has Another Great Month of Made To Move Radio

7 hours ago
Photo of The Latest Techno From Audio KoDe – ‘Every Little Sign’

The Latest Techno From Audio KoDe – ‘Every Little Sign’

6 days ago
Photo of Lenell Brown Drops High-Energy Visual Release of ‘Summertime’

Lenell Brown Drops High-Energy Visual Release of ‘Summertime’

1 week ago
Photo of The Return of Goldrush Music Festival Will Be Epic

The Return of Goldrush Music Festival Will Be Epic

1 week ago
Close
Close