One World Radio Gears Up for Exciting Ibiza 500

A weekend of Ibiza sounds await!

The Ibiza 500

One World Radio has had their hands full recently. With the worldwide success of Tomorrowland Around The World, the radio show will now host the Ibiza 500.

The revered Ibiza 500 is one the world’s premier dance music destinations. And the list with the most iconic tracks of the White Isle is back for another year. One World Radio, music label of Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, is gearing up for an entire week of Ibiza sounds. It presents an overview of the most essential Ibiza tracks chosen by fans through launching a voting poll to determine this year’s list. People can now vote for their top 3 favorite tracks until Sunday, August 23 online. They can also vote with the One World Radio app as well.

Leading up to an entire week of Ibiza sounds, One World Radio is joining forces with Ibiza Global Radio. They are Ibiza’s pioneering electronic music radio station, bringing the spirit of the island to the whole world. On Saturday August 22 and Sunday August 23, both radio stations will be presenting Morning Sounds, the B2B Edition – two unique morning shows co-hosted by One World Radio’s presenter Justin and Ibiza Global Radio’s host Jose Maria Ramon.

When will Ibiza 500 start?

Music fans from across the globe can tune in to One World Radio next week to discover the full list of The Ibiza 500 from August 24 until August 28. They will be counting down 100 tracks per day from Monday through Friday. Swedish superstar Ida Engberg is to inaugurate The Ibiza 500. She will perform a spectacular Ibiza Sunset Mix from an absolutely stunning location on the magical island on Monday August 24.

Her set will broadcast live on all Tomorrowland channels at 20:00 CEST. The grand finale of the entire list with the announcement of the ultimate number 1 will be played on Friday August 28. That finale will feature a very special guest from another breathtaking spot on Ibiza.

