Pasquale Rotella States EDC Las Vegas 2021 Still Happening

Insomniac founder and CEO Pasquale Rotella says that EDC Las Vegas 2021 will continue to happen on its original dates. He went on Twitter and stated “nothing has changed” at this time and that EDC Las Vegas 2021 will still go on as usual. The dates for EDC Las Vegas 2021 are May 21-23, 2021 and the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is still the host location. However, for people who are unable to attend in May, they can request the option to transfer their passes to 2022’s festival. EDC LV 2021 will be the first Electric Daisy Carnival since 2019’s edition as the 2020 festival did not occur because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Full EDC LV update coming soon. But as of now, nothing has changed. If we can have a safe show in May, then we’re going to make it happen. If you don’t want to attend, or aren’t able to, no problem! You’ll have the option to transfer your ticket to 2022. — Pasquale Rotella (@PasqualeRotella) March 18, 2021

Big EDC Las Vegas 2021 update coming soon

On the same tweet, Rotella had mentioned that he will unveil a big update soon. He strongly assured fans that Insomniac will host a safe show. To emphasize his assurance, Rotella also brought up the backup dates and refunds. As the pandemic is still in effect, the backup dates are there in case if things get worst again. Luckily, Insomniac also allows fans to request refunds in case if they are not able to attend EDC Las Vegas 2021 as there are fans who are still worried about the pandemic.

The return of Electric Daisy Carnival

Originally, last year’s EDC was scheduled to take place on May 15-17, 2020. As the pandemic began getting worse, Pasquale Rotella initially decided to reschedule the festival to Oct. 2-4, 2020. Then again, things were not improving in terms of managing the COVID-19 virus. As a result, Rotella rescheduled the festival again to its current dates of May 21-23, 2021. Currently, things are looking up nationwide, and worldwide, as more people are getting the vaccines. The one most important thing that matters now is hosting a memorable EDM festival while ensuring safe health for all attendees.