Phoenix Lights Festival Cancelled Until 2021

After being postponed to October, Phoenix Lights Music Festival is officially canceled for the year. However, the festival has rescheduled to April 2021. The official dates for Phoenix Lights 2021 are April 2-3. The location for the festival is still The Park at Wild Horse Pass.

Relentless Beats, the entertainment company responsible for Phoenix Lights Music Festival, noted that tickets purchased for this year will remain valid for 2021’s festival. Meanwhile, ticket holders for this year have until 5 p.m. September 27, 2020, to request refunds. Here is the email address to request for the refunds: [email protected].

View the full statement from Phoenix Lights Music Festival below.

COVID-19’s impact on Phoenix Lights and other Relentless Beats events

As with many music events worldwide, Phoenix Lights rescheduled the dates due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic’s severity has led to many event promoters to cancel or reschedule numerous events and one of those promoters are Relentless Beats themselves. Aside from Phoenix Lights, the Relentless Beats company also hosts over 400 events annually. More information on the 2021 festival lineup will unveil in the following months. As there is still a lot of uncertainty with live events due to the ongoing pandemic, Relentless Beats is unable to elaborate on further information relating to the event’s rescheduling.