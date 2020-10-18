Protocol Releases Annual “Protocol Lab – ADE 2020” EP

Nicky Romero and his Protocol family are dedicated to making fans feel like they’re still dancing all night. All this, despite the current global pandemic, which has cancelled countless shows including the annual Amsterdam Dance Event. Although the crew can’t host their annual “Nicky Romero & Friends” showcase at ADE, their “Protocol Lab” EP series is back. This is certain to give fans something to look forward to and give people a glimpse of what ADE and Protocol showcases are about.

The 2020 edition contains 5 exclusive tracks from both new and familiar Protocol artists, spanning a myriad of sounds. Moreover, they will remind listeners of their favorite nights at the Amsterdam conference. Timmo Hendriks and Lindequist‘s “Lost” opens the EP with soulful vocals and stunning progressive melodies. DJ Junior‘s debut bouncy house track, “My Love” gives a feel-good dance floor vibe, while deep and dark producer DØBER teamed up with Almero for “Focus“. This track in particular boasts a moving bassline and plenty of mechanical synths. “Right Time” by SOVTH & Sisters Cap provides generous tech-house goodness, which is the penultimate track of the EP. It ends with Mr. Sid & Laura van Dam‘s “Calling,” a track that’s equally energetic and groovy.

Nicky Romero founded Protocol Recordings in 2012. It is a label that consistently features his own music and that of both rising and established talent. Simply put, the label is one of the leading imprints for innovative house music. Although the global pandemic prevents them from making their usual live appearances, Nicky and Protocol always have something up their sleeves. This year, the label celebrated its 200th release, so they aren’t close to slowing down. Follow OneEDM for more news on cutting-edge new music and exciting concepts from Nicky Romero and his Protocol label.