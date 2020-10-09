Relentless Beats Announces Adventure Club Duality

Relentless Beats announces the Adventure Club Duality show taking place in Arizona’s Rawhide Event Center on October 16-17, 2020.

The October 16th installment of the show will feature Adventure Club with ATLiens and Decadon as the openers. Meanwhile, the October 17 date will see Dion Timmer and Brondo on the bill.

Tickets can be purchased for parties of five beginning at $195. In compliance with the state, federal, and CDC, Relentless Beats will follow COVID-19 safety guidelines for the event.

Tickets for the October 16 and October 17 event can be found on Relentless Beats’ official website.

Relentless Beats brings out safe yet festive atmosphere for all EDM fans

Relentless Beats’ Adventure Club Duality will occur a week after the hosting of Kayzo Doghouse. The Kayzo Doghouse show is taking place on October 9-10. Just like Kayzo Doghouse, Adventure Club Duality is a Relentless Beats event and the host location is also the same Rawhide Event Center.

Another thing that both events will also have is the presence of socially-distanced pods where parties up to five people can enjoy the fun altogether. Importantly, Adventure Club Duality will have health checks, facemask requirements, hand-wash and sanitation stations, and as always, social distancing. One other important thing should everyone should know that they should continue staying safe while having fun at the same time.