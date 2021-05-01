Relentless Beats Presents: Under Construction

Memorial Day weekend is looking to be hot, hot, HOT!! Relentless Beats has just announced a spicy weekend lineup for all house-heads out there! The lineup is for Relentless Beats’ upcoming event called ‘Under Construction’.

Relentless Beats’ Under Construction event details

Relentless Beats is throwing its first pod-free event in over year on Sunday, May 30. The event, titled “Under Construction” will feature Fisher b2b Chris Lake at Rawhide Event Center. Additionally, a massive support lineup will soon be announced in the coming weeks.

This rare b2b Arizona performance follows hot on the heels of their last three sold out shows in Los Angeles, New York and Denver. Evidently, fans are super excited as this marks a return to normalcy. This will undoubtedly shape up to be one of this year’s hottest events.

Ticket Info

Tickets went on sale on Thursday, April 29 at 10 a.m. and are already flying off the shelves. They can be purchased online at www.relentlessbeats.com. This event at Rawhide will open doors beginning at 6.30 p.m., and the show starts at 8:00 p.m. Masks are required at all times while inside the venue. Under Construction is an 18+ event. starting at $50, plus fees. VIP passes will also be offered, with express entry, commemorative lanyard, premium viewing deck, lounge area, premium restrooms, and more are available starting at $125, plus fees.

Visit www.relentlessbeats.com for the most up-to-date information on Under Construction and all Relentless Beats events. Stay connected on Instagram and Twitter at @RelentlessBeats and Facebook at www.facebook.com/relentlessbeats.