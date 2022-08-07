Seismic Dance Event, the South’s premiere boutique, house, and techno music festival, just announced the complete artist lineup for their fifth anniversary, returning to The Concourse Project on November 11-13.

Headliners for the 5th Anniversary of Seismic Dance Event

The new lineup additions of Seismic Dance Event include German production duo and Innervisions co-founders Âme, next-generation house sensation Noizu, the French hip-hop and Chicago house-inspired sounds of Shiba San, Irish house, techno and rave sensation Rebūke, Italian techno heavy hitter Sam Paganini, vocal maven and Dirtybird favorite Nala, Pryda Presents backed producer Charles D, new wave techno producer Avision, and R.E.A.D..

Regional support acts include Reue, Robert Roman, Erin Millington, Alec Michael, Shep, Errow, Santino, Mark Denim b2b Markus D, Mirkat, Grympho, Those Shadows, and Andrew Parsons have been added to Seismic’s lineup as well.

A stacked list of world-class acts

These artists join an already world-class artist lineup filled with some of the most celebrated names in house, techno, and live electronic music. Previously announced artists include innovative genre-crossing beatmaker and producer Jamie xx, acclaimed international techno royalty Charlotte De Witte, German super-producer and Innervisions founder Dixon, brotherly production duo and club favorites The Martinez Brothers, Grammy-nominated triple platinum production duo CamelPhat, and a live set by the introspective and well-regarded techno producer Maceo Plex.

The lineup’s depth continues with UK mainstage originator Fatboy Slim, revered contemporary UK house duo Gorgon City, 5x Platinum UK hitmaker Joel Corry, progressive house sensation Miss Monique, the darker techno alias of Oliver Heldens aka HI-LO, multihyphenate electronic producer and piano house queen LP Giobbi, Sydney’s triple platinum tastemaker Hayden James, Palestinian riser Sama’ Abdulhadi, and breakout star ACRAZE. The full lineup poster can be seen at the end of this article.

The Concourse Project, the location of Seismic Dance Event

Seismic Dance Event takes place at The Concourse Project, a seven-acre venue run by the RealMusic Events team. The Concourse Project was recently nominated by DJ Mag as part of their Best of North America 2022 awards, gaining some serious recognition with placement in the Best Large Club category.

Environmental preservation efforts

Seismic has also been praised for its commitment to sustainability, working with the organization Bye Bye Plastic to separate waste streams into landfill, compost, and recycling along with recording a noteworthy 16,468 single-use plastic cups saved from the landfill in 2021.

The stages at Seismic Dance Event

Seismic Dance Event will have three stages, both indoor and outdoor – Volcano, Tsunami, and Frequency – each having its own distinct production elements and curation of sounds. Art installations, food trucks, and a multitude of surprises throughout the venue furthermore make this the region’s most immersive electronic event to date.

RealMusic Events, Austin’s top electronic music promoter

RealMusic Events has spent the last 13 years fostering the Austin scene as an unexpected home for the electronic sounds of tomorrow. It is this commitment to writing the next chapter of the city’s diverse musical history that stands at the heart of the Seismic ethos.

Purchase tickets for Seismic Dance Event

Tickets are now available for the event and can be purchased on the Seismic website here. This includes 3-day general admission tickets, a VIP option, and a newly added single-day ticket option made available today with the day-by-day lineup release. Finally, check out the lineup below.