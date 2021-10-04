With all the rave reviews that fast electronic dance music has been receiving recently its good to see what else is out there. One record that has been getting a lot of attention is the Alex Edge Live album. Unfortunately, this release doesn’t really have the same production levels as some of the others in the current series and isn’t much fun for those seeking some fast paced electronic dance music. Also its a real shame that this track missed the cut though, because otherwise it would be another great example of a similar style that unfortunately is missed by many producers.

One other track that I want to mention in relation to September 21st is “Drift Away”. This is actually my favorite of the bunch as far as fast electronic dance music goes. The reason I like it so much is because the production on this is incredible. Alex Goad from Ambush is responsible for the original mix which is a great example of how a mix can be made perfect by using a simple set of tools. This mix is one of my favorites of his and would be perfect for anyone that wants to have a listen.

Now I want to bring up one more Alex Edge mix that I think is great. On this day in early 1990s, there was this small radio station out in the UK known as Primal Dance. This radio station was known for bringing forward new and upcoming artists to the public with the hopes of them becoming successful in their careers. Well on this day, DJ Alex Goad played a track by a guy called Happy Hardcore which I am pretty sure is his solo track and he must have been psyched to show us his skills.

This song is called BPM. BPM stands for Beat Multiplying Modulation and is a very famous hardstyle break genre. It was initially developed by German DJs back in the 1980s but was picked up by American record companies who began to use it on their BPM beats. You might not even need to know why this is important to fast electronic dance music fans. Well if you do not know why just check out the name!

Now fast break is a combination of breakcore, tribal, garage and French techno music. The early 1990s rave music scene was based around this mixture. BPM went a bit more heavy on the breaks and drum programming. It was at this point that Frenchcore became popular thanks to the British invasion of France and the Brits took over America with their new wave. Frenchcore is basically just a translation of UK hardstyle.

So let’s talk about some of the pioneers of early 90s rave culture. Well John Peel, he introduced the single “I am a Walrus” which was the first British track to feature a bass drum sound. Also rave iconsoclastic ska producer John Butler created the widely known song, “Hooked On A Feeling”. These are just some of the major players in early 90s rave culture.

So where does electronic dance music go from here? Well it’s been very slow picking up and really the only place it seems to be going is up. People in clubs, radio stations and online communities are starting to listen to it. They love the sound of it, its raw, its funky and yet it makes them feel safe and relaxed. Even if they don’t understand the terminology september 1st, they know what it sounds like.

If you want to get started with this genre get to know some of these pioneers of september 1st. They can help you get going quicker. The good thing about september 1st is it’s not hard to master so even if you don’t understand a word of the language you’ll be able to dance by the time octave one arrives. Good luck on your journey to rave paradise.