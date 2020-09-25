Sessions to Partner Up with Joy Ruckus Club

Sessions, a music-only live-streaming platform, announced their partnership with the Joy Ruckus Club on September 24, 2020. Sessions unveiled the lineup for Joy Ruckus Club, the largest Asian-American virtual music festival. The festival gives artists of Asian descent a chance to showcase their talents to a wider audience and potentially, a great opportunity for prestigious record labels to sign them. Furthermore, for anyone who wants to check out Joy Ruckus Club, the virtual festival will occur throughout October 17-18.

Digital music pioneer and former Pandora founder Tim Westergren and fellow entrepreneur and long-time virtual game developer Gordon Su co-founded Sessions. Sessions is the only platform that is spending money on marketing and production to help artists build a fanbase and earn an income. Now, Sessions is committed to partnering with promoters and booking agents to co-promote artist driven virtual festivals. One of those festivals is Joy Ruckus Club and its promoter and CEO is Kublai Kwon.

Kublai Kwon, CEO and Promoter of Joy Ruckus Club

Kublai Kwon has been promoting Asian-American artists for over 20 years. She is a strong believer in Sessions’ forward-thinking assessment. In fact, she has positve opinions about the partnership, “With their resources and leadership, I think Sessions can corner the market for live streaming. They are in a unique position to be the #1 player. Together, we want to break records”.

Joy Ruckus Club, the largest Asian-American music festival

Joy Ruckus Club debuted in August and it attracted over 700,00 music fans. As the virtual festival partners up with Sessions for its second event, it plans on expanding to 185 countries. By doing that, it would have to utilize Sessions’ proprietary marketing technology.

Additionally, here are a couple more details about this exciting virtual music festival. It is a humanitarian-oriented online concert series led by artists of Asian descent. Joy Ruckus Club is revolutionizing the Asian-American music scene by opening up more doors to the music world for the Asian-American artists.

Who will perform and where will they perform from?

In fact, there will be about 70 Asian-American artists on Joy Ruckus Club who will perform in one continuous live stream on Sessions. They will perform from locations such as Copenhagen, London, Dubai, Vietnam, Malaysia and more. The lineup is also one to look out for as well.

Moreover, the lineup also includes artists like DJ Cam Girl, Eric Nam, Kid Trunks, and Kevin Woo. Joining them will be other fantastic individuals such as James Lee, Ethan Kim, Luna, KAACHI and DJ Sura. Every artist on the lineup brings their own unique musical style that will keep the fans tuning in from beginning to end.

More details on Joy Ruckus Club

To check out Joy Ruckus Club, the fans must see it exclusively on Sessions. Tickets are only $2.99 for early bird two-day access. However, VIP options are available to purchase as well.

VIP meet and greets packages with the headliners are available and will take place on Zoom, separate from the livestream. Audience members can purchase VIP options to get the meet and greet bundled with the two-day access ticket. To conclude, they will also get a meet and greet plus signed tour pass (like a badge that is laminated for a live show that signifies you belong backstage).