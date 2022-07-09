World-Renowned Sleeping Giant Music Launched PR Agency

One of the biggest booking agencies in the game, Sleeping Giant Music, recently launched its own PR agency which aims to bring artists, labels, venues, clubs, and festivals to the next level.

The team aspires to influence the music industry and artists’ careers in a positive manner through innovative, revolutionary public relations strategies and meaningful relationships.

What is Sleeping Giant Music?

Since its inception in 2004, Sleeping Giant Music has helped hundreds of artists establish and grow their careers. With headquarters in San Diego, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Miami, and Nashville- their top-tier booking agency has become a well-recognized staple in the music industry. Some of their exclusive artists on the roster include platinum-selling DJ and producer Darude, Seville-based Rafa Barrios, Dirtybird and Defected Records‘ Harry Romero, international talent David Penn, Toolroom and Realm Records‘ LA Riots, and current chart-topping Piero Pirupa. The operation boasts over fifteen years of exceptional bookings.

