Talented DJ/Producer Pierce Fulton Passed Away at 28

Pierce Fulton, one of EDM’s most valuable DJs/producers from the 2010s, recently died on April 29, 2021, at 28-years-old. His brother Griffin announced his death through a statement posted on Twitter. In the statement, Griffin said that the talented DJ/producer had passed away after a long, tragic struggle with mental health. Additionally, Griffin emphasized that Pierce Fulton always cherished his family, friends, fans, and even strangers that he had just met.

Furthermore, Griffin stated if fans can send over thoughts, condolences, memories, favorite songs of Pierce Fulton, or even photos and videos, they can send those over to [email protected]. At the end of the statement, Griffin also announced that himself and his family will establish an organization that promotes “real and lasting positive change”. The organization resembles the Tim Bergling Foundation that Avicii‘s family created after the passing of the legendary Swedish artist. Pierce Fulton will always remain in the hearts and minds of many EDM fans and also in the genre’s illustrative history.

Pierce Fulton’s success in summary

In the early 2010s when EDM became a popular music genre, Pierce Fulton achieved global recognition for his amazing tunes. Among his recognizable tunes were 2015’s “Kuaga (Lost Time)” and 2014’s “Runaway“. “Kuaga (Lost Time)” charted at #38 on the US Airplay chart while “Runaway” charted at #26 on the US Dance/Electronic Songs chart. In his wonderful career, he released three studio albums, four EPs, and many awesome singles all should listen to. Last year, he released his final album, “Keeping The Little Things”. Check out the video of his live performance of “Kuaga (Lost Time)” above.