Terry Golden Makes You Dance During February’s ‘Art Of Rave’ Radio Show

The rise of Terry Golden’s ‘Art of Rave’ show has seen a steady but fast rise to the forefront of the Dance Music radio space with just a matter of months of building the freshly curated weekly hour of the best new upfront club music from the studio of one of the scene’s most exciting emerging talents.

Last month Terry featured a number of his own releases including ‘Love The World’ and ‘Made it’ and an energetic track list of the best Producers in the EDM space, all mixed together with the precision DJ control of the formidable Terry Golden. If you’re down with the sound of David Guetta, Nicky Romero, Blasterjaxx, Franky Wah, Vintage Culture, Quintino and other Dance Music production aces – this is a show to add to your weekly listening schedule.

Now broadcasting weekly on over 40 global radio stations, the ‘Art of Rave’ movement has started the calendar year with power, this month featuring tracks by David Guetta, Aviici, Alesso and many more, and intends to continue rising as the numbers continue to grow exponentially for the show.

You can check out ‘Art of Rave’ on any of the 40+ radio stations or online on the likes of Mixcloud, Amazon Music & many more online audio streaming platforms. Upcoming, we have a stellar line up of the best new and upcoming releases from the biggest labels and artists in the electronic music world, so be sure to stay locked on for the best new weekly dance show in town.

https://music.amazon.co.uk/podcasts/9a4e4865-911d-4ba1-8c65-a7ff911a3114/art-of-rave

https://www.1001tracklists.com/source/jy3pzc/art-of-rave/index.html

https://soundcloud.com/djterrygolden

https://www.instagram.com/djterrygolden/

https://www.terrygolden.com/

https://www.facebook.com/DJTerryGolden/