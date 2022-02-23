Terry Golden’s ‘Art of Rave’ Welcomes In The New Year

The rise of Terry Golden’s ‘Art of Rave’ show has seen him rapidly rise to the forefront of the Dance Music radio space with just a matter of months of building the freshly minted weekly hour of the best new upfront club music from the studio of one of the scene’s most exciting emerging talents.

The last month has seen Terry debut a number of his own upcoming releases including ‘Save Me’ on Play Records and a who’s who of the best Producers in the EDM space, all mixed together with the precision DJ control of the formidable Terry Golden. If you’re down with the sound of Blasterjaxx, Maddix, Franky Wah, Vintage Culture, Quintino and other Dance Music production aces – this is a show to add to your weekly listening schedule.

Now broadcasting weekly on over 40 global radio stations, the ‘Art of Rave’ movement has started the calendar year with power and intent as the numbers continue to grow exponentially for the show.

You can lock into ‘Art of Rave’ on any of the 40+ radio stations or online on the likes of Mixcloud, Amazon Music & many more online audio streaming platforms. Upcoming in the next month we have a stellar line up of the best new and upcoming releases from the biggest labels and artists in the electronic music world, so be sure to stay locked on for the best new weekly dance show in town.

