The Best Electronic Dance Music Mix For 2021

We asked everyone from industry insiders to fans to even those who had once been in your scene, to tell us what their top EDM tracks are. This article is not a full list of the best electronic music mixes but rather a collation of some of the most requested. DJs and radio personalities have been asked to contribute for our annual Top 10 Electronic Dance Music Mixes poll for the past three years running now. With the advent of new EDM trends like IDM, it is hard to keep up.

“IDM” stands for” IDs Megamix”, a newly coined term that refers to a massive library of high quality loops. These are professionally mixed and arranged using a professional studio set up. They are then submitted to popular online websites for download. They can be used on any number of electronic dance music tools and turntables. There are many genres within this particular style.

One of the most requested tracks was from the famous Swedish House Mafia. The popularity of their track was a clear indicator that they are at the top of their game and a cut above the rest. Their debut album “Robot Dance” was a clear indication of where they were headed within the industry. They have since went on to produce some of the biggest club anthems of all time including hits for both Justin Timberlake and Usher. At the time of writing this article, the latest version of this team’s official website has the fastest growing collection of beats and they are all listed on it.

We also asked our readers which their favorite EDM tracks had been. We received votes from just about every artist and musician under the sun. We had plenty of votes for artists such as Disclosure, Avicii, WLS, Kaskade and more. These guys definitely had the most votes coming in, proving just how much they are loved by everyone across the board, both DJs and regular folk.

This past week, we did a little research into some other artists from this year that you may be familiar with. Above & Beyond are well known in the dance community as one of the best producers around, but did anyone else come close to the top three? trance legend Carl Cox easily placed two of his tracks into the top three on our list.

The most obvious choice for an up and coming beat maker is Avicii. He has already impressed us with his amazing productions on his last album “Anthem”. If his new album “Wake Your Body” comes out anytime soon, we’re sure he will once again take our breath away with his tracks. His style is eclectic yet catchy, always pleasing to the ear.

Above and beyond is yet another producer who has been making heads turn with his amazing beats. If “Amen” is any indication of what is to come, he will have no shortage of fans demanding for more. His style is modern and soulful, blending seamlessly with other styles to create something truly unique. We can only expect good things for him in the future and hope to see more from him in the months and years to come. If there was one beat maker who had an edge over the rest of this year, it would definitely be him.

Above all, what separates these three producers from the rest of the field is the level of diversity they bring to their craft. Each of these artists has a style that is unique and has created beats that are unique in sound. They will undoubtedly continue to influence the future of electronic dance music. In the best possible way.