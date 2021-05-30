The Evolution of Electronic Dance Music places EDM’s position on the global map of contemporary popular music. It constitutes various definitive ambiguities, adaptations, transformations, and oscillations of electronic dance, relative to its worldwide geographical scope, modes of social consumption and, recent changes in technology. This book synthesizes the richly varied sources into a single account. Through a detailed survey of the history of electronic dance, it charts the evolution of electronic music from the early 1990s to the present. It traces the evolution of electronic dance music through the different perspectives of artists, critics, engineers, club owners, manufacturers, recorders, DJs, and music lovers.

The book traces the emergence of “the house music,” which became the most popular form of electronic music after the end of the mid-1990s. The term “house music” was originally coined by DJ Craze (Dirty Phoneroom) in his 1996 song “Let’s Play House.” However, the term eventually encompassed a much broader range of musical styles including hip-hop, pop, and club music that were initially popularized by the crews and performers who began playing in nightclubs during the dawn of the rave culture in the United Kingdom. Electronic dance music quickly took shape as a unique and vigorous brand of club music that was quickly embraced by a new generation of young Americans. It has since become a mainstay form of popular music that has been recognized internationally as distinguished and has acquired a reputation for its creativity, accessibility, adventurous spirit, and innovative music production.

The evolution of electronic dance music traces the emergence of what might be called a new breed of producers who combined elements of the traditional music of house music with elements of breakbeat and hip hop. Some of the pioneers of the new wave of electronic dance music included producers like Paul McCartney, DJ Craze, and Kitchens and Oates. With such a substantial amount of innovation and creativity on the creative front, it is no wonder that electronic dance music has continually grown in popularity over the last few years. The quality of the sound and the energy level inherent in the music has grown exponentially, as has the fan base.

The most popular form of electronic dance music is still house music, but artists have taken this to the next level by incorporating a wide variety of sounds and styles. Artists like Nothing feat. Akon, and Disclosure have all released successful albums that have introduced new elements into the ever-popular genre.

Another important part of the evolution of dance music is the introduction of the sampler. Samplers are pieces of hardware that can be attached to an electronic drum machine that enables the user to “rewind” the track and experiment with rhythm and timing. This experimentation can prove quite helpful when trying to create something completely new in the world of dance music. Of course, the inclusion of a sampler in the mix of a track is not a necessary component of the song; in fact, some artists prefer not to include one at all. However, it adds an extra element of uniqueness to the mix and helps to make the record more interesting and vibrant.

One of the other key factors in the evolution of dance music is the expansion of the musical genre itself. With the invention of new samples, more genres of electronic music were born. For example, hip-hop and break dance, which was originally defined by the DJs of the early 1990s, started to incorporate jazz, hip-hop, and other genres. These genres expanded their territories, crossing over into the pop, dance, techno, even rock and pop music. Today, the term “electronic music” almost seems to describe any style or genre that utilizes electronics in some way.

Another important factor in the evolution of electronic dance tracks is the move from vinyl to CD. Vinyl is cheaper and was often preferred by DJs back then because of its ease of playing on compact discs. However, the availability and accessibility of vinyl recordings caused a shift in the DJ’s habits. Instead of driving to the club to spend hours playing expensive vinyl singles, amateur DJs began collecting obscure and forgotten records as well as bootleg tapes in order to save money and time. As the evolution of house music progressed, the attitude toward vinyl began to change, and the popularity of CDs became higher.

The final and most important factor in the evolution of electronic dance music is the internet. Thanks to the invention of the MP3, it has become possible to download electronic dance tracks for free online. Before this technology, the DJ had to find a way to ship the songs to their club or event, purchase the records from the store, and make their way to the club before the show began. Now, thanks to the internet, all the DJs in the world can just head over to the site and download the track(s) that they want. In addition, since online music stores offer a wider range of electronic dance tracks, the DJ does not have to limit themselves to just one genre. As a result, the evolution of electronic dance music has seen many new and interesting places come into existence.