The House Music 2100

Dance Electronic Music Festival is coming up in Singapore. It is held annually from December to January in the Marina Bay Sands at Clarke Quay. The music lovers can enjoy a wide variety of electronic dance music in this year’s festival. If you too want to participate in the House Music Festival, the key is to book tickets early. Many online sites offer discounted tickets and discount rates during festival season.

Enjoy the party atmosphere set by the House Music Festival. This electronic music ensemble from Singapore will set the mood for the entire evening. You will enjoy swaying sultry moves by a cast of local artists and international DJs. This dance event is open to everyone who is above 21 years old. Children are not permitted in the dance concerts.

The organizers provide a wide variety of musical sets that will amaze you. The set is not fixed for one genre only; they are open to any type of music you want. It is also not compulsory that you set a specific time to dance. You can let your set run on its own as long as you want.

The electronic music concerts are also held outdoors. Here, the ambience gets to be quite cool. This means that there are lesser chances of getting overheated. The fans can stay cool by wearing long sleeves shirts. As long as the venue is not too hot, you can stay inside and relax or spend some quality time with your friends. The sun will set when the Dance Party ends.

Other than dancing, there are other activities planned for the Dance Party. For instance, the participants can indulge in water sports such as rafting, jet skiing, wakeboarding and many more. For the adults, there are also motivational talks, meditation classes, etc. For the kids there are puppet shows, magicians and balloon twisting sessions. There is no need to buy tickets for these activities as they are provided free of cost by the organizers.

The dance event of House Music 2021 is the most awaited one. The previous Dance Party was held four years ago. The turnout was pathetic as only a few people turned up. The reason may be that few people had not yet embraced the rave trend. The organizers of the new Dance Party hope to change this trend by ensuring that more people are attracted to dance parties.

There are many things that the guests can indulge in. They can go around the venue checking out the dance floor and the line up of different music acts. They can also watch the DJ’s performing and interacting with the audience. They can also interact with the artists and get their autographs and pictures taken.

A Dance Party is all about having fun and enjoying the beautiful ambience of the venue. If you are someone who loves to dance, then House Music will certainly satisfy your needs. There are a number of dance themes available at the party. The dance floor is lined with chairs and the lighting is brilliant. As the party winds down, the DJ’s play music that sets the mood for the evening. There are also dance workshops that the guests are invited to attend.

The party is held at least three times a week. Apart from the DJs, there are a host of other artists who perform on selected nights. Most artists also come accompanied by a live band. The House Music 2100 party is a high profile affair and has become extremely popular amongst the teenagers.

The venue has twenty-four bars, mostly featuring local talents. There are also some rare shows thrown in for those who are looking for a rare show. All these arrangements have been done according to budget and strictly according to the terms and conditions of the parents. It is said that most parents are extremely excited about the idea of a Dance Party. Some of them have even made it a point to make it a point to drop by just to see how it is being pulled off.

Another major advantage is that there is no age barrier to Dance Party. This is especially ideal for the teenagers who are just beginning to discover what they like. It also provides an opportunity for the youngsters to learn how to dance by watching and listening to the performances. They will also be able to develop their dancing skills while having fun. The House Music 2100 Party is held at regular intervals throughout the year but the dates and the music vary.