There’s no denying that electronic dance music has taken the world by storm in recent years. From festivals like Tomorrowland and Ultra Music Festival to mainstream radio hits, EDM has become one of the most popular genres of music today.

For Vikki Gerrard La Crosse, WI native, her love of EDM began when she was a teenager. Since then, Gerrard has been lucky to travel the world and experience some of the best EDM festivals and clubs. Through her travels, she has realized the importance of EDM to culture and how it brings people from all walks and learned how impactful EDM is on many cultures worldwide.

History of EDM

Electronic dance music (EDM) is a broad range of percussive electronic music genres made primarily for nightclubs, raves, and festivals. EDM is generally produced for playback by DJs who create seamless selections of tracks, called a mix, by segueing from one recording to another.

Origins of EDM

The origins of EDM are attributed to the development of several technologies in the late 20th century, including synthesizers, drum machines, and computer programs that allowed composers and producers to create new sounds that were not possible with traditional instruments.

Gaining Popularity

EDM rapidly gained popularity in the United States during the early 1990s, with the rise of electronic music festivals such as the annual rave party Lollapalooza. In the 2000s, EDM began gaining mainstream popularity in the United States, with hits such as Darude’s “Sandstorm” and Calvin Harris’s “I Feel So Close.”

Becoming Mainstream

The popularity of EDM has exploded in recent years, with some of the biggest names in the genre, such as Skrillex, Avicii, and Deadmau5, achieving mainstream success. In addition to its popularity in the United States, EDM has become hugely popular in Europe, Asia, and South America.

What Makes EDM So Popular?

Many factors have contributed to the popularity of EDM. One of the most important is that people of all ages enjoy EDM. Unlike many other genres of music, which tend to be geared towards a specific age group, EDM appeals to children, teens, and adults.

Versatility is another factor that has made EDM so popular. The genre can be enjoyed in various ways, from dance clubs to sporting events and weddings. In addition, EDM is enjoyed by people of all cultures and backgrounds because there are limited lyrics, which eliminates many language barriers without recording multiple versions of a song.

Finally, the popularity of EDM can be attributed to the fact that it is relatively easy to produce. With the right equipment, almost anyone can create an EDM track. This has led to the rise of many independent artists who have achieved success without being signed to a major label.

The Importance of EDM to Culture

Through her travels, Vikki Gerrard La Crosse WI has seen firsthand how important EDM is to culture. One of the most notable examples is Brazil. Gerrard was struck by the fact that EDM was a big part of Brazilian culture, with many attending EDM festivals and clubs regularly.

An Openness to All Music

She was also surprised by how open-minded Brazilians regarded all genres of music. While Gerrard had always considered herself open-minded when it came to music, she was shocked by how many different kinds of music Brazilians were willing to listen to. From techno to house to trance, she heard all sorts of EDM being played in clubs and festivals.

This openness to different types of music is one of the things that Gerrard believes makes EDM so unique. Unlike other genres of music, which can be pretty exclusive, EDM is open to everyone. Whether you’re a fan of the mainstream or the underground, there’s an EDM artist or DJ that you’ll enjoy.

Vikki Gerrard La Crosse WI believes that this openness is one of the things that makes EDM so important culturally. EDM is a genre of music that can bring people together in a world that is often divided by race, religion, and politics. No matter where you’re from or what your beliefs are, you can enjoy EDM.

A Positive Impact

Gerrard also believes that EDM can positively impact people’s lives. She has seen firsthand how music can provide a sense of joy and community for people. In a world that is often filled with negativity, she believes that EDM can help people escape the everyday stress of life and connect with others.

Finally, Gerrard believes EDM is important to culture because it is a constantly evolving music genre. Mainstream and underground EDM are continually changing and evolving, so there’s always something new to discover.

Final Thoughts

EDM is a genre of music that has become hugely popular all over the world. Thanks to its versatility and accessibility, people of all ages and musical tastes can enjoy EDM. Additionally, Gerrard believes that EDM is important to culture because it is a constantly evolving music genre. Whether you’re a fan of the mainstream or the underground, there’s always something new to discover in the world of EDM.