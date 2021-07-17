The Latest Techno From Audio KoDe – ‘Every Little Sign’

Hailing from New York, distinguished DJ and Producer ‘Audio KoDe’ is refusing to show any signs of slowing down, especially with his brand-new release ‘Every Little Sign’ hitting the scene. With a reputation as an infectious and talented artist proceeding him behind the decks, you can always rely on Audio KoDe to be at the heart of the party, as he connects with audiences in only a way he can. Whether it’s dropping the latest House bombs in the top dance clubs, or headlining exclusive industry parties, you can expect Audio KoDe to unleash his insane turntablist tricks and bring his passion for dance music with him to get you off your feet and dancing.

Plunging us into a state of instantaneous movement, ‘Every Little Sign’ kicks off with a roof-raising subby kick from the moment you press start, instantly throwing you into a state of Techno heaven chopped full of sounds bound to send you sideways. Punches of high-energy Techno perfectly crafted for the dancefloor seep from the sides of the track as Audio KoDe introduces choppy basslines mixed in with the mechanical snare drum gradually developing with pace before we are gripped by the first build-up as the bass gives way for a breath of fresh air as the kicks and basslines pause before the risers and snare rolls gather momentum with a progressively growing frequency before the energy quickly changes gear as the build-up turns into something that deserves a spot in any main room. Audio KoDe incorporates his intrinsic style by keeping a high-energy tempo with mesmeric heavy percussive elements thrown into the mix that leaves a serious impression on both the soul and dance floor.

Audio KoDe is no stranger to hard work, some of his work includes collaborations with prominent artists such as Todd Bodine, Rainer Weichold, Sascha Sonido, Pele & Shawnecy, Tom Peters and Joey Beltram. You can expect his latest release to be featured on the imprint De-Noize, born in 2021 in NYC with close to 200 releases. De-Noize focuses on curating timeless tracks within the House, Techno, Tech House and minimal domains, collaborating with the likes of Joey Beltram, Tod Bodine, Joeski, Audio KoDe, Danny Serrano, David Durango and Rainer Weinchold.

Listen to and Purchase ‘Every Little Sign’ Here:

Listeners can also listen to the track on Beatport by purchasing it.

Audio KoDe Online:

https://www.twitch.tv/djodyroc

http://classic.beatport.com/artist/audio-kode/199731

https://www.facebook.com/Audio-KoDe-119364511466963/

https://www.instagram.com/audiokode/

https://twitter.com/AudioKoDe

https://soundcloud.com/audio_kode

https://www.residentadvisor.net/dj/audiokode

De-Noize Records Online:

https://www.facebook.com/De-Noize-Records-623025397714498/

https://twitter.com/DeNoizeRecords

http://www.denoizerecords.com

https://www.beatport.com/label/de-noize-records/34121