African electronic dance music is by far one of today’s biggest musical trends in the western world. This is mainly because of its mesmerizing hypnotic quality, which can actually be a powerful source of inspiration for many people who wish to pursue a career in performing arts. It is also known for the amazing and addictive beat that it produces, especially when played at high volumes. Needless to mention, many aficionados of this music just can’t get enough of it, so much so that they can feel it all the way through their entire body.

There are many reasons why afro Africans are dominating the African music scene right now. One of them is the emergence of Nigerian producer Akon. Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Akon rose to fame when he was 16 years old and he was already performing at various music shows. His popularity increased even more when he was selected as a member of The Oozies, a popular group that gained worldwide popularity and gradually built a name for itself as one of Africa’s foremost African DJ’s.

Akon’s hypnotic trance beats heavily contributed to the massive popularity of his music, and many aficionados attribute his success to his uncanny ability to blend rhythm and melody, as well as strong vocals, seamlessly. Since then, Akon has gone on to gain worldwide recognition as one of today’s top performing African DJs. Many critics even hail him as the best producer of African electronic dance music ever. While some credit his entrance into the industry to his amazing vocal capabilities, others (mostly those from Europe) laud him for his purely musical skills. Whatever the case may be, the fact remains that he has managed to captivate millions of music lovers across the globe with his soulful melodies and hypnotic beats.

Since leaving The Oozies, Akon has worked hard to hone his skill, and in doing so, he made several exclusive albums that showcase not only his musical skills but also his range as an artist. His latest album ‘Amen Vs Machine’ is considered by many to be his finest work to date. Consisting of nine songs, the album showcases Akon’s unique blend of hip hop, jazz, techno, pop, and traditional hip hop rhythms. The sheer variety of beats offered on this album makes it one of few hip hop releases that truly allows you to experience a complete musical experience, irrespective of your musical taste.

Another man who is perhaps one of Africa’s most celebrated modern day artists is Nigeria’s own Chief Eefore wa Ololo. Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Chief Wale has also spent considerable time in England, where he earned a degree in electronic dance music, and even studied classical dance in Egypt. After studying in London, he joined forces with fellow Nigeria artist Akon and helped launch what would become best known as Cashmere Sky. Though he started out playing bass in a few clubs in Europe, it was the group’s breakthrough album ‘Reckless And Dangerous’ that really propelled him to stardom status, as the single became a huge success worldwide. The single “iasm” was another major hit, which catapulted the band to stardom status all over the world.

Another man whose influence has seeped deeply into the world of hip hop and electronic music, is Afro-Carribean singer Akon. The platinum selling hit “Phone Up” from his album of the same name managed to top the charts in several countries around the world. Since then, Akon has continued to impress with each new release, and remains one of the most popular rappers in the world today. With hits like “Take Me Away” and “Wake Me Up”, his popularity continues to grow.

Out of all the above, none has had the impact of hip hop on the chart as Kanye West has. His single, “Runway [Explicit]” took Africa by storm, as well as the rest of the world. West has gone on to create a string of hit singles that have been copied, altered and sold successfully all over the world. Not only has he made the Africa theme sing like a hymn, but his music has become an instant hit worldwide, thanks mostly to its hypnotic quality. West has gone on to score big with songs like “Runway [Explicit]” and has since gained popularity with people across the world. It is this popularity, which has resulted in his being named as one of the best lyricists in the history of this is largely due to the trance like quality of his beats and rapping.

Another important trend that has emerged recently is that of smooth jazz or reggae, which owes much of its inspiration to the afro Jamaican art form of drumming and swing. It can be said that the influence of West Indian music has reached a saturation point with regard to musical styles. While reggae and jazz are still heavily played at weddings, parties and festivals around the world, there seems to be less of an emphasis on African beats. Some DJs and artists are even playing electronica and chill wave instead of true African beats.