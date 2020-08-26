The Newest Editions of Jacob Colon’s “Made 2 Move”

Jacob Colon returns with two exceptional editions of his “Made 2 Move” radio show. Having discovered the world of House music after attending the legendary club PACHA in NYC, he became a fan. Jacob Colon has been creating and DJ’ing House tracks ever since. Every episode is an hour of guaranteed top tunes that Jacob has selected with the greatest of care and attention to detail to bring you the very best in the scene from up and coming artists and industry figureheads.

In episodes 5 and 6 you will find music such as George Mensah’s “Thief In The Night”, Adam Holiday’s “Head Bop”, David Penn & Jabato’s incredible “El Barrio”, DJ Shu0ma’s remix of DJ Dove’s ‘Roll Up’. Chub & Cheballos and Daria D’Attis’s ‘Heart Of Glitter’ along with many more dance hits that will get you up dancing. New episodes of the show are released weekly with a brand-new selection of tracks. These unique tracks have filed the House hole the pandemic has created in everyone’s lives.

Currently, Jacob Colon is developing his very own imprint, Made To Move Records. The imprint is where you can find fresh new beats such as “Work”, “Poetic Justice” and “Bliss“. These tracks have taken the scene by storm and now, all of the Made 2 Move radio shows. Jacob’s work ethic and pure passion for music is second to none as his constantly pushes himself to be at the forefront of greatness. With a tonne of exciting projects on the horizon, Jacob Colon’s career is on the trajectory to stardom.

