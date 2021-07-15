The Return of Goldrush Music Festival Will Be Epic

The Wild, West Themed Festival, Which Launched in 2017, is Back With Travel Packages, VIP and Table Options, and More.

Event Details of Goldrush Music Festival 2021

Relentless Beats has announced the return of Goldrush Music Festival to Rawhide Western Town in Chandler, Arizona, this September 24-26, 2021. Expanding to three days, the immersive event is their first full-scale music festival since 2019 and picks up on its theme, inviting electronic dance music fans from across the country to take a journey into the Wild, Wild West. #CanYouDigIt

Past Artists to Present

Previous lineups have indulged Adventure Club; Alison Wonderland; BIJOU; Black Tiger Sex Machine; Blossom; Blunts & Blondes; Boogie T; Claude Vonstroke; Deadmau5; Destructo; Dillon Francis; Don Diablo; Dr Fresch; Getter; Ghastly; Green Velvet; Illenium; Lil Skies; Lil Texas; Malaa; Lil Uzi Vert; Marshmello; Migos; Oliver Heldens; Rezz; RL Grime; San Holo; Shlump; Tokimonsta; Trippie Redd; Troyboi; Vince Staples; Will Clarke, and Zhu.

This year the lineup is equally stacked, with artists such as Camelphat, CloZee, NGHTMRE, Decimate, Gorgon City, Jessica Audifred, OMNOM, PhaseOne, Trampa, Troyboi, Vintage Culture and more!

Travel Packages

Relentless Beats will also be introducing Goldrush Travel Packages for both those in-town fans looking to stay closer to the site and those traveling in from other parts of the country. Reserved for as little as $100 down, each package includes a three-night hotel stay, a three-day festival ticket, expedited entry into the festival, a Goldrush Festival t-shirt, three well drink tickets (21+), and access to the Travel Saloon. New to Goldrush, the Travel Saloon includes cooling stations, dedicated bars with drink specials, charging stations, and private bathrooms.

Additional travel package tiers include Bonanza VIP Package, which includes everything from the Gold Digger GA Package, and pre-festival, one-hour early-access with one hour well-level open bar each day, and access to the official after-parties. The Wild West Platinum Package includes everything from the GA and VIP packages and five drink tickets per day, side stage viewing at the main stage, access to the artist hospitality lounge, and a steakhouse quality dinner. The Wild West Package is only available to 21+.

VIP Experiences

Goldrush Table Experiences will include three options this year with various premium amenities- Prospector Package, Silver Strike Package, and Gold Miner Package. Full details are available online at www.goldrushfestaz.com/tables. The Goldrush 2021 public presale is active now, and allows fans early access to the best pricing on 3-day passes beginning Friday, July 9, at 8 a.m PT.



Goldrush is produced by Relentless Beats, Universatile Music and Global Dance. Visit www.goldrushfestaz.com for the most up-to-date information. Stay connected on Twitter and Instagram at @GoldrushFestAZ and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GoldrushFestAZ. Goldrush is an 18+ event.