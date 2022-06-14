EDM NEWS

The Toxic Avenger & Greg Kozo – B4

Photo of ONEEDM ONEEDM Send an email 13 hours ago
Less than a minute

Exciting dynamics: the loudness levels shifting in and out on the plucked instrument in the beginning portion of the track is cool and demonstrative of production talent as that is a difficult sound, too. Also, the interjection of silence before the acid bass-line is great way to build up the excitement. Reminds me of the QULT/Subground sound. Great style with out-of-the-box sounds.

Seven techno tracks created in four days and recorded live in one take using only a modular system by The Toxic Avenger and Greg Kozo

The Toxic Avenger is a well known french electro producer. He produced 5 albums since 10 years, won the best Video game music (2016), the Best Fantastic Movie’s Music for the anime film “Mutafukaz” and did plenty of gigs in Europe (DJ and live). He did a lot of synchs (Nissan Qashqaï, Ubisoft, Need for Speed..). His international fan base is a growing one. (190K monthly subscribers and millions of streams on Spotify).

Greg Kozo is also a well known producer with his ex-band, Make the Girl Dance (licenced to Ministry of Sound in G.A.S, Ultra Music in the U.S.) and released in 2018 a solo album « This Is Not Hollywood »

Show More
Photo of ONEEDM

ONEEDM

Related Articles

Photo of Electronic Dance Music as a Tool to Influence the Behavior of Gamblers

Electronic Dance Music as a Tool to Influence the Behavior of Gamblers

April 29, 2022

Music and Learning: Does Music Make You Smarter?

April 29, 2022
Photo of Parable of the Sower” by Octavia Butler: The Story of Creation and its Impact on Modern Feminism

Parable of the Sower” by Octavia Butler: The Story of Creation and its Impact on Modern Feminism

April 25, 2022
Photo of Bicycle Day SF: Embracing Community and Connection

Bicycle Day SF: Embracing Community and Connection

April 19, 2022
Close
Close