Three Top Software Programs for Electronic Dance Music Production

Electronic dance music production software can be a very powerful tool for any aspiring beat maker. The right software can help create high quality beats and allow you to work from home. Software is an excellent way to create beats on the computer, but sometimes it takes time and practice to get to a certain point where you’re producing killer electronic dance music beats without spending a lot of money. But there are lots of free or inexpensive programs to help you get started in the right direction. Here are a few of the best ones:

LoopLabs – This is one of the most popular free beat making programs. It comes with over 120 sounds and several drum instruments. You can use the sounds and instruments to build electronic music beats or just to create a specific type of beat. You can also edit and combine sounds and instruments. You may want to look at some of the other tools included with the software, too.

Ableton – This beat making program is probably one of the more expensive pieces of electronic dance music production software available. It comes with over forty sounds and six instruments. Some people who use Ableton find it difficult to become efficient with the program because it has so many different functions. It doesn’t help if you don’t know how to use all of the functions, though. Some people who use Ableton find it useful for making a single electronic dance track. It has tools for rhythm and timing, a rack for instruments, and a recording feature.

Pro Tools – This electronic dance music production software includes a library featuring both traditional and modern instruments. One feature that sets this beat making software apart from others is the wide range of sounds and voices available. Many musicians find themselves drawn to the electronic world. Pro Tools allows you to make your own instrumentals, fills, and leads. You’ll find it’s easy to add these sounds to any kind of music making beats. You’ll also be able to mix these sounds with others.

If you want something a little simpler than Ableton, you might want to look at the Apple iLove Music Studio. The free version only offers standard instruments, but you can upgrade to get a full library of drums, guitar, keyboards, and more. The best thing about this electronic dance music production software is that it will allow you to export your beats to a regular vinyl album. You’ll need a Mac computer in order to successfully install the app. If you have a laptop, you should be able to get the app onto your laptop.

Apple has brought back another classic electronic dance music production software program called Logic. The free version only offers four instruments, but the upgradeable version gives you access to over ten instruments. The biggest difference between Logic and other programs is that it doesn’t use vinyl or CD samples, which makes it different from many other apps. Logic is best for people looking for a simple, fast way to create and edit background music for electronic dance music production. For those who want to create their own deep house sounds though, Logic may not be enough.

The last popular electronic dance music production software we’re going to talk about is Cubase. Cubase was one of the first apps to bundle both a keyboard controller with an audio interface. It was one of the first apps to include a waveform display, and it comes with two standard audio interface plugins. It also includes over three hundred instruments, which gives you a huge range of sound options. The only real drawback to Cubase is that it doesn’t yet have a motion sensor, which makes it a little less flexible than some of the other apps. If you need to have a lot of MIDI-based instrument options, though, Cubase can deliver in that area.

These are the three main choices for electronic dance music production software. Which one you choose will depend on how serious you are about making your own music, and whether you’re more comfortable working with Native Instruments Kontakt, Logic, or Cubase. While each of these programs have their advantages and disadvantages, they are all great choices for beginners. If you want to expand your options, though, consider checking out a third program like Pro Tools.