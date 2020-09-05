Ever After logo

After what has been a difficult year for the music festival industry, the pace of things seem to be picking up again. The Ever After Festival makes a promising return to the festival circuit. Set to continue in June next year, many have been eager for the tickets to go on sale. The Canadian festival has now released tickets ready to purchase. Currently on its sixth year, Ever After is ready to welcome fans with open arms.

COVID-19 has made life almost impossible to work with the music industry, especially the EDM industry. Unfortunately, this pandemic meant that the Ever After Festival was cancelled due to public health concerns. Around 90% of Ever After 2020 ticket holders went for the option to attend the 2021 or 2022 versions of this event.

Official Statement:

Here’s what Gabriel Mattachione, President of Beyond Oz Productions had to say:

“Over the years, Ever After has become a huge part of my life. Since 2015, we’ve consistently built a community that seems much more like family within the Adventurers that attend. This sentiment was proven true through one of the hardest and most unprecedented times we have ever experienced throughout its curation and my career. I cannot express enough thanks and gratitude to those who chose to support us and our movement by keeping your tickets. This is no longer only a Beyond Oz movement, but one that is, and will forever be, owned by all of its fans as well. On behalf of myself, the entire Ever After team, its contractors, and Beyond Oz management . . . we thank you magical people!“

Ticket information for next year

Ticketing tiers are available for next year’s edition, with prices varying between each. 1-day General Admission tickets are currently on sale. This is in addition to 3-day General Admission, a 3-day Rabbit Hole option (a GA+ experience with a separate entrance into the venue, express lines, etc.), and 3-day VIP tickets. Fans looking to go can also select a payment plan for 2021, with 7, 5, or 3-month options available.

Further information regarding the 2021 lineup, on-site activities, hotel accommodations, and camping details will be announced in the coming months. Make sure to keep your eyes peeled! For all the latest updates, head over to EverAfterFest.com.