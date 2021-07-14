Tomorrowland Around The World 2021 Guest Speakers

As with the other editions of Tomorrowland, the festival always wants to offer its guests much more than music and spectacular shows. During this year’s digital edition of Around the World, Tomorrowland will host a number of entertaining Inspiration Sessions. These sessions welcome a couple of internationally renowned thought leaders from different fields and backgrounds. They will offer people a substantial extra dose of positivity and inspiration, in addition to all the amazing musical content.

Six unique role models and experts – Daniel Ricciardo, Eli Roth, Jay Shetty, Lando Norris, Lucy Charles-Barclay and Miss J – will share energizing messages that uphold Tomorrowland’s core values ‘Live Today, Love Tomorrow, Unite Forever’. They will each share their stories with the world about passion, strength, creativity, solidarity, sustainability and more. All Inspiration Sessions will be available to the festival visitors during the entire festival weekend.

Here’s the guest speaker timetable:

Daniel Ricciardo & Lando Norris, Australian Formula 1 driver & British Formula 1 driver: The Power of Unity Eli Roth, American award-winning filmmaker and shark protector: Why Sharks Matter And How We Can Protect Them Jay Shetty, award-winning author, podcaster & purpose coach: On Embracing A Mindful Life Lucy Charles-Barclay, English professional triathlete specializing in the Ironman: The Power of Perseverance Miss J, former model, runway coach, author & television personality: Be Yourself

This year’s Tomorrowland: Around The World will take place this week Friday 16th and Saturday 17th July. Friday’s sets will take place between 19:00 and 01:00, and Saturday between 18:00 and 02:00 and has been adapted to all time zones. Tickets are now on sale on the Tomorrowland website, with the base-entry ticket starting at 20 Euros.