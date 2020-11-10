Tomorrowland Unveils Sparkling Wine “Solo Vida”

Already prominent within the music sphere, the Tomorrowland brand expands to launch its own sparkling wine, Solo Vida. Tomorrowland created Solo Vida in collaboration with Vallformosa, a Spanish winery.

The sparkling wine’s bottle, which took two years to create, features a floral design. That design incorporates Tomorrowland’s iconic logo parallel to Vallformosa’s. The bottle’s design comes as a co-creation between the Tomorrowland and Vallformosa creative teams.

According to Tomorrowland’s press release on the launch, the bottle rests for a minimum of nine months. Afterwards, it is infused with hints of white fruit like apples and pears. Solo Vida, the music brand notes, is also imbued with citrus and floral notes. The press release states, “In the mouth it is fruity, unctuous, dry and fresh at the same time, with a pleasant, lively and complex palate finish”. Additionally, the Solo Vida sparkling wine is a result of combining Chardonnay, Macabeo, Xarel·lo, and Parellada grape varieties.

Furthermore, Tomorrowland notes that the sparkling wine is traditionally produced and manually handled throughout its entire process, from harvesting to labeling.

With the launch of Tomorrowland’s Solo Vida, fans of music can now relax to the latest livesets with the taste of their favorite music festival.

Solo Vida will soon be available on Tomorrowland’s website, although no specific date has been announced yet for its release.