Top 6 Electronic Dance Music Equipment Tips

Electronic dance music, sometimes known as electronic dance music or just ‘EDM’, is the artistic application of electronic sound on the dance floor to produce a feeling of movement, emotion, and a general sense of wellbeing. EDM is really a wide term which includes elements of pop, rock, techno, folk, dance, rap, pop-rock, hip-hop, raver, jazz, heavy metal, hip hop, techno, house, techno, funk, techno, classic rock, folk/folk, r&b, hip hop, pop and rap. This article deals purely with electronic dance music.

There are three main components of electronic dance music equipment. These are mixer, speakers, and an amp. In the previous years the focus has been more on speakers rather than amplifiers, but I feel that they are becoming increasingly necessary if you want the quality of your mixes to be high. However, speakers are not essential for producing good quality electronic dance music.

The mixer is probably the most important piece of dance music equipment. It controls the balance and panning of the entire sound system. The right mix will make all the difference between a great night out and a night that leaves you wishing you’d had more friends. If you’ve tried some of the lesser known brands in the market then you’ll know how hard it can be to get a good sound that really matches your expectations.

Speakers are an important part of any electronic dance set-up. Although they’re not used nearly as much as the other components, speakers still have their uses. For example, if you’re going to be playing at clubs or parties your sound needs to be loud enough to keep the crowd’s attention. However, if you’re using the equipment to play your own music or DJ mixes at home then you probably won’t need to worry about loud speakers.

If you’re going to be performing at clubs or parties you’ll require at least two electronic dance mixers. One to mix the tracks for the turntables and one to send the audio from the mixers to the speakers. If you don’t want to carry around a second mixer then invest in a high quality sound card. They’re inexpensive and portable. They usually connect through a USB port to your computer. They offer high quality sound and can be very useful in clubs as well as at home.

It’s imperative that your sound card has good quality speakers or headphones so that you can listen to your electronic music equipment wherever you happen to be. You’ll need at least one set of headphones as input for the mixer. Ideally you’ll want two. Headphones are essential for house parties as they eliminate the ambient noise. Headphones will also help you hear your DJ more clearly and help give the performance a special quality.

One piece of electronic dance equipment that doesn’t get much attention is the foot controller. These controls can make mixing and scratching easier and also help your performances flow. They make it easy to transition from one song to another and add variations to songs you’re playing. Some people use foot controllers internally on their computers but many DJs like the convenience of having them on a mixer. Some foot controllers have knobs attached to the deck, which allow you to mix down directly on the decks without needing to go into the mixer.

There are many other pieces of electronic dance equipment available but these are some of the most popular. Look online for reviews of DJ gear to see what’s best suited to your needs. If you have a budget in mind there are many affordable systems available but keep in mind that the quality will depend on whether you buy used or new equipment.