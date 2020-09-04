LyricFind’s Summer 2020 Most-Googled Lyrics

You’re in the car and your radio is playing the summer’s top hits. The tune is familiar as ever, but you hum along, not knowing the lyrics. When you return home, you pull out your phone and search for the lyrics of the infectious song that’s been playing on repeat in your mind. Chances are, you just searched for one of these songs. According to this list compiled by LyricFind, here are the top summer 2020 lyrics.

If you’re on TikTok, you probably recognize a good portion of these songs on LyricFind’s list, including:

“Yummy” by Justin Bieber

“Savage Love” by Jason Derulo, Jawsh 685

“Dance Monkey” by Tones and I

“Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd

“Say So” by Doja Cat

“Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa

Also notable is TikTok star Charli D’Amelio’s sister, Dixie D’Amelio, made the list with her song “Be Happy”. With TikTok being one of the most downloaded apps on both the Apple and Google Play store, it’s not surprising that many of the songs that appear on the app also share a spot as the top lyrics of summer 2020.

LyricFind is a world leader in all things lyrics and is trusted by some of the world’s major companies like Google, iHeartRadio, YouTube, Amazon, Microsoft, and more. The lyric site works with Warner Music Group, Universal Music Publishing, Sony Music Publishing, and over 5,000 other music publishing companies to provide users with accurate, legally licensed lyrics.