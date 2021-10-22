Tune Into Serena Rigacci’s Latest Hit ‘Take a Ride’

Featuring as a collaboration between the Italian pop-star Serena Rigacci and Jamaican reggae artist Alex Marley, ‘Take a ride’ is a positive rendition of love and freedom in a time where society is facing the negative effects of a global pandemic, international political issues, and global warming. Italian music mogul Andrea Fresu is taking the reins for this release, currently working as a music producer and DJ with previous hits like ‘Coke Beats’ being the second reggaeton collaboration for Serena Rigacci, featuring the previous song with Jamaican star Sean Kingston.

Serena’s latest work is a sultry blend of atmospherics, feisty vocals, and an overall catchy vibe that leaves you wanting to press replay as soon as it’s over. High-energy punches of rhythm grab your attention from the get-go as Alex Marley’s iconic voice takes the lead. The energy is constantly switching between Alex and Serena, as they play on each other’s lyrics to keep that upbeat and bouncy element that has the opportunity to take this production far. It’s refreshing to see such a talented vocalist show off something fresh and different -Throughout the song, she keeps a tight hold of the rhythm with her lyrical flow, which makes for a smooth transition into key points of the song, with elements where she demonstrates the power of her voice in the chorus that proves to be ridiculously catchy.

Continuing to carve her own lane in the industry, Serena Rigacci has really stepped out with her latest release ‘Take a Ride’. Representing this release is the imprint ‘Hit Songs Group’, who are tasked with providing deep expertise across a range of creative services and the most innovative technologies for songwriters, artists, and copyright holders, and their latest hit together fits in well amongst the impressive roster of clients currently residing on the label. Check out ‘Take a Ride’ now!

Listen to ‘Take a Ride’:

Serena Rigacci Online:

