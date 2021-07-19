Two Nations – African Electronic Dance Music And Western Popular Culture

African electronic dance music is undoubtedly among the most attractive genres on the market at the moment. This is mainly because of the soothing, hypnotic qualities of many of the songs that tend to take the listener to a state of complete blissful relaxation. There is no doubt that the styles have evolved and progressed over the years, but they remain very much true to their roots. Some of the best-known and most loved styles include those from West Africa, namely the soulful beats that are characteristic of Bamba and Lolex. Many of the more modern styles, such as those from Cumbria, have taken some of the characteristics of soulful traditional styles and improved upon them.

Many people argue that the real mark of a good track is whether or not it is able to create an illusion of subtle hypnotic quality. For many aficionados, the ability to do this has something to do with improvisation – something that many house music producers lack. One major reason why many house tracks lack in this area is that they often tend to be recorded in mono. The stereo channels are usually reserved for walking tracks or background sounds. When someone tries to make an impression with an African electronic dance music track that features stereo channels, the result is usually disastrous. It’s usually something like the techno trance song ‘roid’.

Yet another common feature of many African electronic dance music tracks is the use of non-analog samples. This means that the actual instruments and vocals are all recorded digitally but the actual human voice and instrumentation are not present. As you would expect, many people find this a disconcerting aspect of some African music. The fact is, though, that an ordinary guitarist in Africa could produce a very good and very unique set of sounds using a simple metronome and a nylon stringed instrument.

An additional problem that many aficionados have with some popular African electronic dance music samples is that they are not very useful when it comes to sampling. In other words, many aficionados are at a severe disadvantage when it comes to sampling due to their lack of expertise in this area. Many African musicians are capable of producing high quality audio using simple synthesizers and drum machines. Furthermore, it is possible for an ordinary guitarist in America or the UK to produce a great number of audio samples using relatively inexpensive pieces of equipment. However, when it comes to actually playing the audio back using popular techniques, many African American listeners simply do not possess the necessary skills.

Of course, the fact remains that African electronic dance music still owes its origin to Africa. Some examples of popular traditional African music include the ‘Ugliest Robot’, ‘Xhosa’, and ‘Nsuzwe’. These African tribal and reggae songs are often a huge inspiration for modern day producers of modern electronic dance tracks. This is because the majority of the main components that form most of the main elements of modern dance music – percussion, vocals, guitar, and other instruments, have been present in the traditional forms of African music for centuries. As such, there are undoubtedly many similarities between many of these styles of music and the production of modern electronic dance tracks.

The main difference between modern day African house music and that of traditional African music, however, lies in the level of complexity and innovation that are infused into the audio. While the former typically remains simple and makes use of only two (or at the most, three) basic instruments, the latter tends to be more technologically advanced and makes use of a wide variety of musical instruments, often including everything from brass tubing to woodwinds to even electronic keyboards. When it comes to contemporary African house music, many listeners have identified the influence of various legends of the African continent, particularly Cezanne and John Cage. Cezanne, after all, wrote extensively about the importance of improvisation and how this technique can be used to express a person’s individuality and creativity in modern day music – both through his work with groups such as his “semble” band and solo performances, and through his stage performances where he used the “umbrella” technique to combine various instruments and voices in compositions which in their pure form would have been very difficult to perform.

Another important aspect of contemporary Afro Nigerian electronic dance is its focus on ‘umbrella’ techniques. One of the main staples of modern day Afro Nigerian music, the ‘umbrella’ technique, was first introduced into the world through the medium of Njong, an ancient form of African dance, by the African-American percussionist and composer Enzo. In fact, Njong itself was designed to provide a platform for the performer to perform on – by using the ‘umbrella’ of the drums, brass and woodwinds to give a general framework upon which the dancer could build upon. It is this framework upon which most of the great Njong performers of modern days are built upon. Njong has been used widely in both African and international contexts, and has been instrumental in giving rise to many popular styles of modern dance, including the’Congo Chipata’, ‘Zango’, ‘Tambola’, and the more eclectic ‘Bemba’.

With a background as rich in percussion instruments as any other culture in the world, and with a history stretching back even further in pre-colonial times, Africa certainly has a lot to teach us about contemporary electronic dance. The richness of African music and its history has given it the opportunity to influence not only contemporary electronic dance styles, but also the foundations of music itself, allowing it to impact upon dance across cultures, genres, and time periods for all. That’s not to say that things like Njong aren’t popular among other types of dance. This style of dance is a great addition to many contemporary dances. What it does is give them a framework upon which to build upon. And that’s what makes it so different from most forms of modern dance.