Types of Electronic Dance Music Equipment

When it comes to electronic dance music equipment, good equipment will set you apart from the competition. In fact, good equipment makes it all that much easier. But not just any equipment will do – it’s important that the equipment you choose is portable, durable, easy to use and sounds great. You’ll also need some basic equipment to get started with the world of electronic dance music.

DJs and producers have their own equipment too. Dubstep producers often use DJ mixers, DJ desks, and similar equipment to get the job done. These are the basics of electronic dance music equipment. And if you’re just starting out in the Dubstep scene then you’ll probably want to start out with a DJ desk, mixers, or a set of headphones.

Headphones are very useful, as you can ‘jam’ with other DJs in your local club without disturbing the rest of the room! They’re not that expensive either, so there’s no reason not to buy one. Just make sure you get a good set of headphones with constant feedback. Many DJ desks have built-in passive noise cancelling headphones which are a must.

We all know that vocals are integral to electronic dance music equipment. Vocalists can come in many different forms, but the essential requirement is that they make the track feels like it’s being performed live. As a DJ you’ll have to decide whether vocals are essential or a non-essential asset to the song. Sometimes the vocalist needs a monitor behind them, so think about this when you’re making your decision.

If you don’t have vocals and want to integrate a vocalist into your sets, there are plenty of producers out there who have found ways to incorporate a vocalist into their sets without having to buy another electronic dance music equipment item. One way to do this is to send your vocalist to a studio where the sound engineers can manage the sound for you. It may be worth setting up a PA system at home if you think your vocalist will need it. Remember though, professional drummers can handle most DIY sets, so don’t think you can’t do the job!

What electronic dance music equipment item first came into your mind when you were thinking about getting your musical career started? This could be down to the style of music you first loved, such as disco, pop or jungle. If this is what initially attracts you to the dance music industry, then you’ve come across the right industry! Now you need to think about your musical style and what kind of music you would like to perform at an event. For example, if you love to play classic reggae hits, then you may well have a future in the music industry!

If you don’t want to become a producer or DJ, then one of the other popular genres of electronic dance music is electro-house. There are loads of producers and DJs that are creating amazing tracks using this style of electronic music. For a great place to start looking for artists that are producing these tracks, just type “EDM” into your search engine and you’ll find plenty of websites and blogs to help you with the search. Make sure to bookmark some of the best ones so you can come back if you want to hear more from these artists.

As previously mentioned, vocalists are often needed to create a track that has vocals, so it’s worth investing a little bit extra if you want to own the rights to these vocals. This is different to performing live, where you can simply sing the song and no-one really notices what you’re doing. Live performances involve a lot more complicated arrangements of the vocals, which makes them unique as compared to traditional dance tracks. You may want to purchase your own vocals if you’re serious about becoming an electronic music producer. However, the price of getting your own vocals might be high compared to buying the right electronic music equipment.