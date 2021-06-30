Upcoming Electronic Dance Music Duet Albums

What is an electronic dance music duo? Technically speaking, there are three main styles of electronic dance music: breakbeat, IDM, and chillstep. As the names suggest, breakbeat is the popular style which most people in the dancing industry are familiar with professionally. It’s normally characterized by fast, drum-driven dance music that was produced specifically for radio play.

Breakbeat continues to grow in popularity this year. Already widely used by artists like Rihanna and Kanye West, it has found a new lease of life with artists like Valentino Khan and Jlin. Jlin and Valentino have released several joint singles and music projects, including “We Are Not Alone.” This year, we expect even more artists to jump on the bandwagon. So what makes a great breakbeat DJ combo?

First, both artists involved need to have a strong musical sense. While some producers prefer to work with only one artist, most EDM professionals (including those who produce both Rihanna and West) will have a preference between a female and a male. Female vocals are also favored by some artists, especially when they’re not vocalizing in a breakbeat. If you can play the right instruments, an electronic dance music duo is perfect for you.

Expertise. Working with an artist with a different style and approach could create complications with production. In order to produce something unique and memorable, it helps if your artists like each other’s styles and approaches. If you’re trying to match an artist’s raw energy to yours, working with a hyperactive producer might not be the best idea. However, if you’re both experienced with EDM and have mutual respect for each other’s strengths, a good electronic dance music duo could be the perfect match. The two DJs might discuss their ideas during sessions, so the two of you can come up with something innovative.

The Bangalter/De homem-Christo duo is perfect for an electronic dance music duo. Though it’s still relatively new, this collaboration has already established itself as one of the most talented duos in recent years. The chemistry between these two is undeniable. They’re both artists with huge musical talent who’ve put their inspirations to good use in their respective careers.

The chemistry is built on their years of prior experience in DJing together. They’ve also made numerous duets and albums throughout their careers, as well as collaborations with other artists. Their extensive list of DJ hits includes songs from Top 10 albums. Although their debut album won’t be making any waves until the spring of next year, we can expect many duets from their sophomore album, such as hits from “Ghost” and “Blackout.”

This is only scratching the surface of collaborations this year. Collaborators like Arty and Dweezle have also made a name for themselves in 2021. Arty was a member of the British supergroup Everything But the Ghost, while Dweezle was a member of the worldwide famous House of Dereon. Though they haven’t released an album in quite some time, it’s safe to say that the members of this duo know what they’re doing.

This electronic dance music duo will be around for a few years, especially now that Calvin Harris has a new project out. Expect more hot singles from them in the coming year. Watch for them to collaborate with stars like Katy Perry. You can also expect them to get some love in the music industry with the help of artists like Rihanna and Avril Lavigne.

One artist, you may have to look out for in 2021 is a duo called Valentino Khan and Zara Larsson. This collaboration was announced in November but didn’t come out until January. This electronic dance group consists of two Swedish girls and one Canadian, with the duo aiming to make music that is “safe and positive.”

After their impressive performance at the Womenswear Grand Prix, the duo has plans to release an official single called IDyllic. Expect IDyllic to feature a wide variety of guest stars like Rihanna, Justin Bieber and Usher. While the song isn’t likely to debut on an official Riddick record anytime soon, you can still catch it while you can. The band made a small video for the single, featuring Krewella, which you can find after Google. If you want to catch the teaser, look for the band at Facebook.

Another artist making an impact this year is the reunited rave rock duo of David Grohl and Paul McCartney. They’re set to release an 8″ vinyl entitled Greatest Hits and previewing the song on Instagram. Expect some super high quality material, as both bands have been touring extensively in support of their latest studio album. On top of the singles, expect the whole thing to be released via the band’s website later this year. Look for the song to surface on many digital download formats.