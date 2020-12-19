Vintage Culture Tops Beatport and Traxsource Charts

Brazilian electronic music producer Vintage Culture, born as Lukas Cruz, has reached the top of the Beatport and Traxsource charts. Vintage Culture’s success comes seven days after releasing “It Is What It Is” featuring Elise LeGrow. Furthermore, Vintage Culture also debuted on Defected Records, the world’s largest house music label. Download and stream “It Is What It Is” now on all digital platforms.

Vintage Culture comments on #1 Beatport and Traxsource rankings

“What really matters is the visibility of our Brazilian electronic music. We can’t stop. That is the purpose of Vintage Culture, and Vintage Culture is my life. Thank you very much to all who bought the track and please, may you continue buying, go there and buy, so that it stays in the Top 1 longer. Words cannot express how happy and grateful I am to release my first track on Defected Records. It’s a dream come true, after all in all, the record company represents 20 years of dedication and commitment to the best of House music, including respect for the culture, the artists, the fans and the festivals they produce. I thank Simon Dunmore and the entire Defected Family for hosting me. So awesome”.

Lukas Cruz continues to shine digitally

Lukas Ruiz continuously carries the Brazilian flag to the stage of the most important festivals in the world. And it was no different in 2020, even during the pandemic, with digital editions of major players like Tomorrowland Around The World, Defected Digital Festival. Insomniac Live Stream, DJ MAG TOP 100 Virtual Festival, and STMPD Rcrds Festival to name a few.

Additional achievements

His collaborative single, “Coffee (Give Me Something)”, with Tiësto and his incredible remixes for David Guetta, Moby, Robin Schulz, Duke Dumont and Becky Hill, among others, show the power and visibility that Brazilian electronic music is gaining. Recently, Vintage was the cover of Rolling Stone Brazil in print and was featured in Forbes Magazine Under 30. The artist has a billion streams on Spotify and, on YouTube, he has 311 million views and 850 thousand subscribers.