What Are the Best Electronic Dance Music Mixes For You?

The best electronic dance music mix of the year is undoubtedly going to be held this year at Femenia in Barcelona. Established as a nightclub for female dancers for five decades now, Femenia has built an impressive reputation over the years and continues to impress both amateur and professional DJs. And with the increasing number of club nights featuring cutting edge electronic music, it has become even more important to be able to get an EDM mix that stands out from the crowd. In fact, there are a few elements of a perfect electronic dance music mix that a DJ needs to know about.

For example, the beat should be tough. A tough beat will create a driving force behind the music – you will feel it in your bones and know that this beat is going to be a driving force behind the performance. When we talk about “beat juggling”, we are talking about the ability to change and mix up a track without needing to re-record it. This can be done simply by looping one part of the track and playing it back in quick succession (sometimes almost instantly) in as many different variations as the artist or DJ wishes. We are not just talking about EDM here; we are talking about most modern popular music.

So what makes a great beat? Well, in order to create something special and stand out from the crowd, the beat has to be energetic but also soft at the same time. It is this subtle difference between the two that can make a huge difference to an electronic dance music mix.

Another very important factor when it comes to beat juggling is that the tempo should be fast. This means that the music must have a ‘charging’ pace. This energy in the beat, however, should be controlled to match the tempo of the rest of the song so that the whole track feels like one continuous movement instead of a series of random beats.

In addition to these qualities, the music should be varied in nature. This doesn’t mean that the DJ needs to have thousands of tracks on his laptop; it just means that the variety of music should be wide enough to keep the listener interested. One example of this is when a DJ mixes both reggaeton and hip-hop. These genres are usually soft and tend to build up emotions rather quickly, so a DJ should choose slow more steady music for his beat.

Finally, there are certain things a DJ should never do. One of them is using a ‘too busy’ voice when speaking over a mic. This will almost certainly result in annoying feedback that will turn off many listeners. Also, a lot of bloggers state that they hate it when a DJ goes overboard when it comes to scratching. The best thing to remember is to leave the scratching to the experts.

What’s also great is that these types of mixes are becoming more widely available online. So rather than having to spend hours hunting for the perfect beat and then having to figure out what the rest of the song sounds like, people are able to simply open up their MP3 players and listen to what’s on offer. This makes it much easier to find the perfect electronic music for any given occasion. There are now thousands of songs available that feature different styles, tones and pitches that can easily be used as the basis of a great EDM.

Of course, one of the best aspects of EDM is that it can be used for a variety of different things, not just as a single type of electronic dance music. DJs can choose from hundreds of songs that feature a wide range of different genres and tempos. From slower trance music to high energy and ‘roid rage’ tracks, there’s sure to be something out there to suit your preferences. If you’re looking for the best electronic dance music mix to play at an upcoming club or concert, then it’s worth taking a look at some of the new material that’s out there. With the rise of ‘breaks’, ‘dubs’, and other new styles of music mixing, it’s never been easier to add some serious variety to your set.