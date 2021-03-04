What is Electronic Dance Music?

EDM electronic dance music is a broad category of electronic dance music, which, as the name suggests, is made specifically for electronic clubs, raves, or bars. The production of this music involves sampling from a wide variety of instruments such as keyboards, samples from old tracks, and samples from live music performances. Other elements which can contribute to the production of electronic dance music are drum programming, drum beats, vocals, and synthesizer sounds.

With the evolution of electronic dance music over the last twenty years, particular genres have emerged. It is this music, which is most commonly associated with parties, especially house parties. It is also very popular amongst a number of other audiences such as artists and DJs, as it is one of the most versatile forms of electronic dance music available today. DJs and producers use EDM to create new original music for their sets, as well as providing background music for DJ sets. Clubbers also find this form of music useful when trying to recreate a club atmosphere in their own clubs, as it often has a similar feel to popular vinyl dance singles.

Traditionally, electronic dance music was created using sampling from a wide range of instruments and sounds and was therefore fairly monotonous. Today, modern computer software allows producers to use extensive tools and processing techniques when making their electronic dance recordings. This has led to the music producing industry seeing much growth spurt in recent years.

What is most interesting about electronic dance music is that it is growing in popularity not only to club environments but also amongst other general occasions and events such as weddings, family reunions, parties, etc. It is this wider acceptance that has led to an increase in the production of electronic dance singles. EDM dance tracks have become quite mainstream and have begun to be played at mainstream music events such as the MTV Music Awards. The rise in popularity of electronic dance tracks has seen a parallel rise in the production of singles, which often feature heavily choreographed dance moves, and frequently are made available to download from file sharing sites.

As well as featuring heavily choreographed dance moves, many EDM singles feature highly professional video shots, often shot by award winning photographer, behind the scenes talent. In the past, EDM music was viewed to be amateurish and ‘clueless’, but these days it is often considered to be a highly intelligent and cultured form of dance. The production of dance tracks has become highly technical, with complex editing programs being used, and songs being recorded on specialist sound equipment. A further development in the production of electronic dance music is the inclusion of voices and instrumentation, which can sometimes be heard above the regular beat.

One thing you will notice immediately when listening to an EDM track is the heavy use of ‘reverb’. This is another common feature of modern, hip hop and break dance. In fact, the producer of some popular EDM tracks uses almost three quarters of the track length in the presence of reverb. The reverb is used to enhance the tempo and pitch of the music. It can also be used to hide the lyrics, and sounds very similar to the vocals, except with a far different sound. Above all, the reverb adds depth to the sound produced and gives it a much weighty feel and sound.

In the last decade we have seen a huge increase in requests for EDM online tracks, with the number of clubs and parties seeing a drastic increase in numbers joining their websites, and attending their parties. Although it is evident that the industry is seeing a rise in interest, and therefore the growth of numbers of clubs and bars featuring EDM, it would seem that the interest in electronic dance music is not just confined to the young generation. We are now seeing the biggest interest from middle-aged couples, who often take part in these types of parties. Many people forget the term ‘EDM’ when they first hear it, but that is soon rectified as they listen to it and see the amazing potential it has.

Some famous faces in the electronic dance music scene include Disclosure, Ookay, M Zone, Chromeo, Kool Gang, Cut Chemist, Ciebors, Party Lite, M-Zoo, Carl Cox, and many more. This list alone is enough to show how popular electronic dance music is becoming, and EDM is definitely here to stay. Its growing popularity is mostly down to its impressive production value, and the wide range of sounds it features. Nowadays, you can find electronic dance based songs on top radio stations all over the world.