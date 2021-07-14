What Is The Future Of Electronic Dance Music?

Electronic Dance Music is the most popular style of music to emerge in club and music festival events across the globe. House music, techno, deep house, bass music, breakbeat, nu disco, trap music, hip hop, pop, jazz, house music and break techno have combined to create a musical style that everyone loves. Now you can easily find the latest new electronic dance music releases on the internet.

Electronic Dance Music first appeared as a reaction to the popularity of the ‘1990s hardcore music fad;’ It was created by people that were attracted to the unique sound that new music made, but at the same time challenged by the apparent worthiness of the genre. The main elements of the new music included a mixture of heavy drums, keyboards and sample based beats that could be compared to the sound of the early ’80s hair metal. A lot of the music from this era focused on hitting one’s head rather than the dance floor.

As new electronic dance music became more popular, it also began to include elements of pop and dance music. In the late eighties and early nineties many Canadian artists made a name for themselves by doing some covers of old popular hits that incorporating new electronic sounds. This resulted in a style known as ‘boy club music’. The birth of new electronic dance music styles was facilitated by the emergence of techno and new wave music.

The birth of new electronic dance music styles was further fuelled by the fact that new wave and techno music often featured heavily distorted kick drums and snares. Also, samples of old pop songs were often included. Some of these music selections were actually quite good and slowly grew in popularity. The ‘Hip Hop Renaissance’ saw many new born artists producing some of the best music ever created in the genre. The boom in hip hop music had touched the electronic world with a sledgehammer, but then it seemed to go back to the roots with rap based music.

As time went on new dance styles emerged which were based on new electronica-based technology. This new generation of electronic dance music mixed hip-hop music with breakbeat and techno music and incorporated new synthetic sounds into the electronic dance music. Some of the pioneers of this new wave of dance music such as Russel Simmons, DJ Pauly D and Zhuibe took the music to a new level.

New electronic dance music was also influenced by new wave style music. In fact, many people believe that this is when new dance music really took off. Another significant factor in this was the fact that lots of pop stars who were big fans of new wave music began to form their own groups and fusion their styles. The likes of David Bowie and Elton John to LCD Sound System, spearheaded the new dance styles.

The rise of new electronic dance music was aided in part by videos. People could now see for themselves what the artists were doing before they ever put out an album. Videos helped artists explain what songs they wanted to do and convey their message to the audience.

While new electronic dance music was taking off, the major labels were starting to get interested in what was happening. By this time hip hop and rap music were beginning to pale in comparison. These genres combined electronic dance music with hard core hip hop and rap music. This hybridized music helped the artists make more money and the music industry began to consider it as a viable and marketable genre.