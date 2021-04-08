Zedd Announces Las Vegas Residencies

Resorts World Las Vegas has officially announced Zedd for residencies at Zouk Nightclub and AYU Dayclub opening this summer. As the United States begins to push forward with numerous live entertainment events and music festivals returning this summer, Las Vegas also springs back to life.

The Grammy award-winning producer shared his comments with the announcement, saying, “Las Vegas has become a massive part of my life. Having the opportunity to play so many shows there throughout the years has made it like a second home to me. My Vegas shows have become a central hub for me to connect with fans, friends, and artists from all over the world.” Zedd continued, “I couldn’t be more excited to create a brand new and exciting show at my new home at Resorts World Las Vegas with Zouk Group.”

Zouk Nightclub and AYU Dayclub are the first clubs that leading Singaporean lifestyle and entertainment company Zouk Group brought to the United States.

Zouk Group’s Chief Executive Officer Andrew Li also shared his own statements regarding the partnership and Zedd’s residency. “After several iconic performances at Zouk Group venues over the last decade, we are proud to now partner with Zedd and continue our longstanding partnership with him,” Andrew Li said. “To provide such a visionary in the music industry with a brand-new stage at the Strip’s newest resort is truly an honor, and guests can expect an immersive show experience that extends well beyond a traditional DJ set.”