Jacob Colon’s September Edition of “Made 2 Move Radio”

Jacob Colon dedicates himself to creating unique, funk-filled House tracks that have his fans grooving along. Having built up his following over the last few years, he has become an artist to watch after reaching multiple charts #1 positions. He has releasied tracks on highly regarded record labels such as Nervous Records and Crystal Water’s I Am House. Furthermore, Jacob Colon also has his own online radio show called “Made 2 Move Radio”. Jacob Colon just recently released the September edition of Made 2 Move Radio.

This year alone Jacob has been responsible for incredible tracks such as “Thunder“, “Bliss” and “I Want My House Music“. Driven by his need to make amazing music, Jacob continues to deliver a catalogue of music filled with his unique mix of high energy, heavy basslines and drums though his label, Made to Move Records. Jacob’s imprint is becoming synonymous with his brand and Jacob took the steps several months ago to develop and grow his very own radio show to show off his DJ skills and stay ahead of the musical curve whilst in lockdown.

September edition of Made 2 Move Radio

In September’s edition of the Made 2 Move Radio, you can find music from the likes of Ferrick Dawn’s “Bolingo”, an exclusive A1 vinyl release play of Carlo Gambino’s “Dance For You”, Rafa Barrio’s remix of Paolo Martini’s “Waxs”, KC Light’s “Sol” and many more. If you miss the clubs and want to get your dose of House and Tech-House, then look no further than Made 2 Move Radio.

New episodes are uploaded weekly.

Check it out here: https://www.mixcloud.com/jacobcolonmusic/

Follow Jacob Colon online

After listening to the September edition, follow Jacob Colon on SoundCloud, Instagram and Twitter.

