Afrojack, Black V Neck, Muni Long Present: “Day N Night”

GRAMMY Award-winning producer and multi-platinum selling electronic dance music icon Afrojack and innovative House music duo Black V Neck have combined forces to create the hit single, “Day N Night.” The addictive House track features vocals by Muni Long, MTV’s Global PUSH Artist of the year and one of the most buzzworthy artists in R&B today. “Day N Night” is now available on all digital streaming platforms HERE.

“Day N Night” is a track that will have everyone get addicted to it from the first beat

“Day N Night” is a powerful, energizing track with an addictive bassline that leaves audiences craving more after each listen. The dream collaboration of Afrojack, Black V Neck, and Muni Long highlights every aspect of each artist’s talent, and in combination with the rhythmic, pounding production, fans can’t help but be transported into the heart of a colorful dance music festival.

Black V Neck have collaborated with Afrojack numerous times in the past, including their collaborative single “To The Floor.” On top of the elite production, Muni’s vocals add a perfect vibrance and life to the track’s already uplifting sound.

Afrojack continues to create top release bangers as always

Afrojack has produced some of the biggest hits in the past decade, and cemented his legacy as one of the top names in dance music culture. In late July, he released his surprise EP ‘Afrojack Presents NLW,’ an 8 track project that returned to his club roots. Earlier in July, he teamed up with R3HAB for their first collaboration in a decade with “Worlds On Fire,” released through Tomorrowland Music ahead of their back-to-back performance at Tomorrowland Belgium.

Afrojack’s partnership with Universal Music Group and fourth GRAMMY nomination

Afrojack also announced a partnership deal with Universal Music Group in July for all his future releases and all the releases on his record label WALL Recordings. Prior to that in March, Afrojack and David Guetta released an all star cross-genre collaboration featuring Missy Elliott, BIA, and Doechii, “Trampoline,” which can be found HERE. The Dutch musician started the year with his fourth GRAMMY nomination, this time, and for the first time, for Best Dance Recording for his inspiring dance pop crossover Summer song “Hero” alongside David Guetta.

Black V Neck – rising names in house music

Long time friends, Ian and Julian came together in 2017 to form the innovative and original House music duo, Black V Neck. They have released popular songs such as “Sex, Drugs, Alcohol,” which has collected over 21 million streams globally. With the support of underground artists such as Claude VonStroke, Chris Lake, Green Velvet, Lee Foss, and Shiba San, the duo has appeared and collaborated on festival performances, club sets, and radio shows worldwide with some of the biggest names in dance music like, Afrojack, Dipo, Marshmello, Tchami and DJ Snake, to name a few.

They have released remixes for tracks by David Guetta, Afrojack, Salvatore Ganacci, John Summit, Tommy Trash, and Walker & Royce, and worked with numerous record labels such as on Sink or Swim, Repopulate Mars, Confession, Insomniac Records, and OWSLA.

Muni Long – an artist to look out for in R&B for many years to come

One of the most streamed and buzzworthy artists in R&B today, Muni Long has exploded with the success of the certified platinum #1 urban and rhythmic breakthrough smash “Hrs And Hrs.” The hit single has netted over 200 million streams, has reached the Top 5 of Apple Music, and #17 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Muni has performed on NBC’s The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, was named the MTVs Global PUSH Artist of the month in June, named to iHeart Radio’s ‘On The Verge’ program, BET Amplified, YouTube’s Artist On The Rise, Spotify Frequency Artist, Snapchat Artist to Watch, and Amazon Breakthrough Artist of the Month.