AIR APPARENT Unveils Soft, Melodic Single “Cosmos”

AIR APPARENT has returned on the dance music radar with “Cosmos” featuring rising singer Constance, his second single of 2020. In February, AIR APPARENT released his collaborative single “Three Strikes” with Boston-based indie-pop duo DAVVN. In fact, that track later received positive reviews and attained over 62,000 streams across Spotify and SoundCloud. Furthermore, the fans have been wanting to hear something new from this exciting, innovate producer. That being said, AIR APPARENT’s “Cosmos” has appeared and fans can start to download and stream the track now.

The Uplifting Sound of AIR APPARENT and Constance’s “Cosmos”

The atmospheric track begins with a soft, subtle melody. Afterwards, Constance’s confident vocals appeared and augmented the majority of the track’s sonic space. The shimmering synths, a catchy beat, and a beautifully flowing rhythm later accompanied the resonant vocals. The lyrics’ romantic nature paired perfectly with the lightheartedly dreamy nature and overall feel-good tone of AIR APPARENT’s “Cosmos”. The track is released via Pug Life Records.

The up-and-coming star from Atlanta

AIR APPARENT, whose real name is Neil Sethi and is also a native of Atlanta, is a rising Indian-American dance music producer who began his music career in 2017. His first successful single was “Before It Gets Dark (Unfold Me)” featuring vocalist Michelle Lu. After releasing three successful singles that year, he would go on to introduce his debut EP, Imaginary, in August 2018.

A steady stream of singles and a seven-track sophomore EP, 2019’s Color Dreams, directly followed. The dynamically versatile DJ/producer has consistently polished his unique signature sound release-after-release. “Cosmos” serves as an original electro-pop production with tranquil vibes and it sounds like his most innovative creation to-date. AIR APPARENT currently lives in San Francisco, used to DJ for a college radio station, and has influences who include James Blake, Anderson .Paak and Vampire Weekend.