Alex Sonata & TheRio Make Their Anjunabeats Debut

Scottish/Italian Hybrid Trance duo, Alex Sonata & TheRio has released their debut single on the lauded Anjunabeats label. Entitled “Time,” the track is a wondrous production which is also featured on the Anjunabeats Rising 4 compilation series.

Alex Sonata & TheRio will leave fans wanting more with “Time”. Accordingly, the single is a Techno-infused, high-octane banger that will catapult the listener into another dimension in every musical sense. It’s this type of euphoria-eliciting experience that seemingly blurs any distinction between space and time. The hypnotic intro gradually picks up momentum as a nearly dystopian vocal loop resonates in an atmospheric and spacial way. The guys delightfully utilize these nuances in order to build up the tension towards a mesmerizingly glorious breakdown. Distinguished by a spectacular arrangement, “Time” explodes into a magnificent fist-pumping drop that resucitates the ‘90s rave scene in this day and age.

Furthermore, listeners have much to expect from the dynamic duo. “Time” embodies the perfect showcase of their sonic outline. Moreover, it helps consolidate the guys’ prestigious production prowess already proven within their previous records. They’ve been drawing the attention from both fans and industry professionals since their debut in 2018. During this time, they’ve remixed for the likes of Gareth Emery, Darude, and Ashley Wallbridge. On the other hand, they’ve collaborated with talented performers such as Gid Sedgwick and Linnea Schossow. Now with their inaugural Anjunabeats release, Alex Sonata & TheRio are one of the exciting and break-through acts of 2021.

Anjunabeats Rising Volume 4 tracklist:

Alex Sonata & TheRio – Time meHiLove – Beautiful Naz feat. Deanna Leigh – Underwater Alex Sonata & TheRio – Time [Extended Mix] meHiLove – Beautiful [Extended Mix] Naz feat. Deanna Leigh – Underwater [Extended Mix]

Additionally, Anjunabeats Rising Volume 4 can be purchased here and “Time” can be streamed below: