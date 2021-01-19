Ali Love, Nicky Night Time Release “Ubiquity” feat. Breakbot

Driving out a funky sound for the jump into 2021, Ali Love and Nicky Night Time’s new single “Ubiquity” featuring Breakbot propels listeners to their feet as the artists engineer a groove to dance to.

Additionally, the song appears as a collaboration between Sweat It Out and Nicky Night Time’s own label, Music To Dance To.

Reminiscent of those roller skating Friday nights, the artists masterfully craft a dreamy disco atmosphere to get lost in. Diving right into the mood, Ali Love, Nicky Night Time, and Breakbot waste no time or effort sweeping fans into the bouncing basslines or swelling strings.

Ali Love shared the process behind the song, saying “‘Ubiquity’ started its life in Australia with Nicky Night Time as a drum and guitar track, then made its way to London where I added electric bass and vocals very early in the morning.”

Additionally, Nicky Night Time added, “I recall there were about 8 Japanese girls in my flat for some reason, so you could say that really added to the song’s vibe. You can feel there’s a party happening. The tune then traveled to LA where, by chance, Nicky drafted in Breakbot, who wrote the amazing string and horn parts, and sent the song into the stratosphere. The stars have aligned and the vibe is ubiquitous. It was a love project really and I think we felt it was a cool thing just to put out into the world between the 3 of us amigos.”

“Ubiquity” emerges as a timeless track, tapping Ali Love, Nicky Night Time, and Breakbot for a much-needed collaboration that certainly enchants listeners for a good time.

Check out the song below or stream the track via Sweat It Out.