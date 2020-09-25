Alison Wonderland Premieres “Bad Things” Plus Music Video

Alison Wonderland premiered her latest and profoundly intimate song “Bad Things” alongside a music video to accompany it.

The serene orchestral accompaniment lounges beneath a drop that finishes in the most cathartic way. The Australian producer/singer‘s distinct vocals pour over “Bad Things” with deep passion, especially considering the intents of the song’s message. Alison Wonderland describes her inspiration for the song as, “confronting your demons and dealing with them.”

“Bad Things” arrived with a bang as the first song Alison Wonderland produced for 2020. Additionally, “Bad Things” is the first single that comes from her upcoming 2021 album. However, the song was first heard during her Virtual Lollapalooza 2020 livestream set.

Vibrant pulsing visuals and contemplative shots of Alison Wonderland in the music video further promote the song’s core message in an artistic form, gracefully pairing to create the ultimate visual and auditory experience.

Download or stream the song here. To, conclude, check out the music video below as well.

Alison Wonderland’s year so far

In addition to writing, recording and producing furiously during lockdown, Alison Wonderland has created a five-star sanctuary in Animal Crossing that caught the attention of The Washington Post, talked paranormal stuff with Loserfruit on Twitch, performed a series of acclaimed virtual sets, including Digital Mirage, continued producing her globally broadcast radio show, “Radio Wonderland”.

Furthermore, she started a side hustle as a YouTuber with her DJ tutorials. She also appeared in the documentary UNDERPLAYED, which premiered at The Toronto Film Festival this month. Stacey Lee’s uplifting documentary examines gender inequality in the electronic dance music scene. View the film’s trailer HERE.