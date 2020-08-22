ALWZ SNNY drops “Sail Away” with Sincerely Collins

ALWZ SNNY is back with yet another outstanding tune titled “Sail Away”. This time he reunites with rising rap star Sincerely Collins. The singer previously featured on ALWZ SNNY’s “Parachute”. Sincerely Collins has a silky voice and has also brought out unique tones in his vocals.

ALWZ SNNY’s “Sail Away” is at a slightly slower pace compared to some of his other EDM-centric tracks. In this track, he dives deeper into the genre of Country-Dance. However, he is absolutely bursting with a tonne of melodic elements that instantly lifts you into a euphorically blissed state.

Stepping away from the heavy synths and guitar that we’re used to hearing from ALWZ SNNY, “Sail Away” is more of a pop fused track with Country inspired storylines and Electronic elements that playfully tease a drop in the music throughout. The easy to sing along to lyrics adds the cherry on top of this track as it harnesses the potential to dominate charts and radio stations all over the world.

Embarking on a new genre of Country-Dance and creatively merging the sound with Electro-Pop, he is changing the face of dance music with every release. Inspired by the likes of Marshmello, Martin Garrix and Avicii, he is constantly building and pushing forward his sound. He does this all whilst having fun and enjoying the medium of music through positivity, high energy and good vibes. You always know you are listening to an ALWZ SNNY track as it instantly makes your day better!

Stream & Download

ALWZ SNNY’s “Sail Away” is out now. Fans can start downloading and streaming the track HERE.

Listen to “Sail Away“

Follow ALWZ SNNY online