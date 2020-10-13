ALWZ SNNY Releases “As Long As We’re Together”

ALWZ SNNY is back with another top-notch dance tune. The American DJ and producer currently embarking on a new blend of EDM and country and “As Long As We’re Together” is the perfect example of just how great this new fusion of genres can be. Easing in gradually, you are met with a vocal that is synonymous to the Country genre, singing heartfelt lyrics that are insanely catchy and will have you joining in.

Bright synths dance across the background before some seriously impressive electric guitar riffs take centre stage to really hammer home that country feel. The music goes into a subtle bouncing drop switching up the pace to introduce a half-time beat, adding yet another dimension to the track. “As Long As We’re Together” has some real Americana vibes that would be perfect in any playlist.

ALWZ SNNY is on a constant mission to fill the world of good vibes and fun which can be seen throughout all of his releases. His music is offering a breath of fresh air within the scene and changing the face of dance music with every release. This year alone has seen the success of several tracks such as “Love Revolution”, “Still Wait 4U” and “Sail Away” featuring the vocal stylings on Sincerely Collins. Inspired by the likes of Marshmello, Martin Garrix and Avicii, he is constantly building and pushing forward his sound and has generated quite the excitement around his name with audiences in anticipation of what he does next.

“As Long As We’re Together” is out now! Check out ALWZ SNNY’s official website as well.

